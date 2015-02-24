For the purpose of allocating buffers, I can see the obvious use in knowing number of bytes, UTF-16 code units, or the number of codepoints. I also see the use in being able to iterate through grapheme clusters, for instance for rendering a fragment of text, or for parsing. Perhaps someone can shed light on a compelling use case for knowing the number of grapheme clusters in a particular string, because I haven't been able to think of one.
I'm not sure about calculating password lengths: if the point is entropy, the number of bytes seems good enough to me!
The password field bug is possibly compelling, but I don't think it's obvious what a password field should do. Should it represent keystrokes? Codepoints? Grapheme clusters? Ligatures? Replace all the glyphs with bullets during font rendering?
(Similarly, perhaps someone could explain why they think reversing a string should be a sensible operation. That this is hard to do is something I occasionally hear echoing around the internet. The best I've heard is that you can reuse the default forward lexicographic ordering on reversed strings for a use I've forgotten.)
Here's the current list of valid emoji, including upcoming ones being added in the next revision.[2]
A reasonable test for passwords is to run them through an IDNA checker, which checks whether a string is acceptable as a domain name component. This catches most weird stuff, such as mixed left-to-right and right-to-left symbols, zero-width markers, homoglyphs, and emoji.
Fonts and colors are still, for the most part, independent. Color or the lack thereof is a property of your font and text rendering subsystems. For instance Noto Emoji provides B&W emoji, and Noto Color Emoji provides colored ones.
Perhaps predictably, this has backfired and will continue to backfire quite spectacularly; it turns out that when you force people to start thinking along racial lines, they might not end up with the exact same ideas about race that you have. I suspect this may be a large contributing factor behind the recent resurgence of ethno-nationalism (see the Alt Right et al.).
To use the author's example:
woman - 1 codepoint
black woman - 2 codepoints, woman + dark Fitzpatrick modifier
️woman kissing woman - 7 codepoints, woman + ZWJ + heart + ZWJ + kissy lips + ZWJ + woman
It's like composing Mayan pictographs, except you have to include an invisible character in between each component.
Here's another fun one: country flags. Unicode has special characters 🇱 🇮 🇰 🇪 🇹 🇭 🇮 🇸 that you can combine into country codes to create a flag. 🇰+🇷 = 🇰🇷
edit: looks like HN strips emoji? Changed the emoji in the example into English words. They are all supposed to render as a single "character".
I'm not sure if that would be a good thing or a bad thing.
There is active discussion on actually being able to build up complex grapheme clusters in such a manner, because it's necessary for Egyptian and Mayan text to be displayed properly. U+13430 and U+13431 have been accepted for Unicode 10.0 already for some Egyptian quadrat construction.
Research on what to do vis à vis Mayan characters (including perhaps reusing Egyptian control characters for layout) is still ongoing, as is better handling of Egyptian.
Unicode has a block for Hangul jamo, but they aren't used in typical text. Instead, Hangul are presented using a massive 11K-codepoint block of every possible precomposed syllable. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
It is worth noting that precomposed Hangul syllables decompose to the Jamo characters under NFD (and vice versa for NFC). However, most data is sent and used with NFC normalization.
This isn't at the textual level, and the components are not strictly radicals, but this may interest you.
Which reminds me: We need a Jaguar emoji!
One can basically achieve an unlimited number of emojis by concatenating the current ones.
Let's get outta here guys, we've been rumbled!
That's always been needed to actually properly work with unicode, what do you think ICU is? Few if any languages have complete native Unicode support. And it's hardly new, Unicode has an annex (#29) dedicated to text segmentation: http://www.unicode.org/reports/tr29/
It's beyond me why this is happening. Who decides which bullshit symbols get into the standard anyway?
Ah yes, all those bloody emoji taking the place of better worthier characters, those dastardly characters taking up all of one half of one 16th of a Unicode plane (which has 16 planes, though only 14 are "public").
And the gall they have, actually being used and lighting up their section of plane 1 like a christmas tree while the rest of the plane lies in the darkness: http://reedbeta.com/blog/programmers-intro-to-unicode/heatma... what a disgrace, not only existing but being found useful, what has the world come to.
