Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Askama – Type-safe, compiled Jinja-like templates for Rust (github.com)
53 points by dochtman 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





There's also Bart (https://github.com/maghoff/bart), inspired by Mustache. Like Askama, it's typesafe and compile time generated.

reply


I just wish rocket and diesel got the new tokio goodness, then Rust will probably replace flask in my workflow.

reply


Isn't Rocket using Hyper, and Hyper using Tokio? It may be that Rocket is still on a non-tokio Hyper, but that'd only be temporary then.

reply


Rocket is not really using hyper. It takes one or two of its types, but implements HTTP itself. There's an ongoing discussion between all involved about it.

reply


wow, I must have missed a generation, I have literally no idea what you're talking about.

reply


they are rust libraries. no reason to have heard of them if you aren't learning/using rust.

reply


http://tokio.rs/ : async io

https://rocket.rs/ : a web framework

http://diesel.rs/ : ORM/Querybuilder

reply


> Because Askama will generate Rust code from your template files, the crate will need to be recompiled when your templates change.

Being Swift a compiled language just like Rust, why can we modify the templates (Stencil, Mustache) in Swift without recompiling the app but not in Rust?

reply


Stencil and Mustache do that because they don't compile to Swift, but load and parse templates dynamically. That kind of template language implementation of course exists for Rust as well. (And the other way round, you could have a system that's like this submission for Swift, if there isn't one already)

reply


That's exactly the point, why do that in Rust when it can be done without the need for compiling it? That's the explanation I want to hear. Having to recompile the whole app just to test changes in the template is absurd in my handbook.

reply


Does Mustache compile into .swift files that need to be typechecked and linked into the binary?

reply


Is the answer not in the section you quoted?

reply


Are they dynamically linked?

reply


Django/Jinja/Stencil should be the de facto standard for all templating systems so developers can port their work to any platform without sweat.

Kudos for porting Jinja to Rust.

reply


To be honest, there have been multiple takes on Jinja in Rust already; I think Tera (https://github.com/Keats/tera) is the most used. However, Tera didn't quite feel Rusty to me, so I wanted to try another approach.

reply


Jinja yes, django not so much.

reply


It's essentially the same syntax

reply


Kind of but not really, Jinja let's you do a lot more. {{(x or y)|filter(z)}} for example, or even just {{function(a, b, c)}}.

Django is far more restrictive in what you can put between the braces. I think one of the design goals of it was that designers with little programming knowledge could write the templates, which is a noble idea but leads to frustration as anyone who has maintained a large django app will tell you.

reply


This looks awesome, if I'm understanding this right there's type checking with the template at compile time(I.E. if "name" in the template isn't found in the Rust struct it's a compile failure).

reply


You understood it right.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: