reply
https://rocket.rs/ : a web framework
http://diesel.rs/ : ORM/Querybuilder
Being Swift a compiled language just like Rust, why can we modify the templates (Stencil, Mustache) in Swift without recompiling the app but not in Rust?
Kudos for porting Jinja to Rust.
Django is far more restrictive in what you can put between the braces. I think one of the design goals of it was that designers with little programming knowledge could write the templates, which is a noble idea but leads to frustration as anyone who has maintained a large django app will tell you.
reply