Comparing the Performance Between Native iOS (Swift) and React-Native (medium.com)
2 points by htormey 4 hours ago





I think the issue of "not understanding each line of code" in Swift is due to a poor learning experience, and not the language itself. If the person teaching you doesn't inspire confidence that he knows what each line does, you should look for a new teacher. JavaScript has a much wonkier syntax and structure than Swift, especially if we're talking about ES5.

