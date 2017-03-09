The UK does not have property tax per se, it has "business rates" which are collected by the local authority. State schools are considered to be "businesses" (WTF#1), while private schools which are nearly always structured as "charities" do not have to pay rates (WTF#2).
Business rates are calculated based on the value of the building + fixed equipment (plant). This change counts solar panels producing energy used predominantly on the premises as "plant" and imposes a requirement to pay tax based on their capital value. (WTF#3). This does not apply to sites generating primarily for export (WTF#4).
It's unnecessarily penalising schools who bought panels in the hope that they could use the future guaranteed subsidies as income. But that's about what you'd expect from a Conservative government.
(Definition of "plant": http://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2000/540/pdfs/uksi_200005... )
(The whole thing brings up an unforseen disadvantage of trying to do renewables through a "distorted free market" rather than just direct state action: people taking advantage of the subsidies are called "gaming the system", when the entire point of the subsidy policy was to pay them to do exactly that. Also, UK local government and schools funding is a collection of fudges to outdated systems, but nobody wants to go near that mess.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_irradiance
$1000 worth of raw materials (photovoltaic cells) would be much better used in countries like Syria.
In Winter there is not much Sun / daylight hours, and the energy usage is higher due to heating and lightning so other electricity production methods need to provide 100% of the demand anyway.
installation slowed by 85 percent
caused by the end of subsidies for solar farms and and incentives for homeowners
(I could never understood solar business in the the UK and rapid decline after subsidies has ended only proves the point)
Next time similar opportunity arise - I'll raise the money and hop on the bandwagon... :)
In case you've not noticed, there isn't an electricity link all the way to the UK from Syria, and there's a war on in Syria; securing your solar panels against theft and aerial bombing would cost a lot more.
Yes, the UK should probably be looking more at wind and the tragically neglected tidal power opportunities. But solar is still surprisingly effective even this far north.
Seemingly under this logic frozen deserts would be excellent solar farm locations.
http://scienceline.ucsb.edu/getkey.php?key=2668
more power than if the temperatures were higher in the UK, not more power than if the UK had the solar irradiance and winter daylight times of Sahara.
It's still much more efficient to do produce electricity with solar plants in the Sahara. The problem is moving electricity over long distances is both costly and not efficient.
Solar irradiance refers to the power per unit area of ground. Which is affected strongly by the angle of incidence of sunlight. You don't typically mount solar panels facing straight upwards, but rather pointing at the sun, so this has little effect. While you'll require more land to gather a given amount of solar power as you go further from the equator, you don't need more solar panels.
There is also some effect due to the length of atmosphere the sunlight needs to shine through though.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2014-11-12/fossil-fu...
So yes, in some sense the "fossil fuel industry" is being subsidized, but it's not like they're just receiving $550B in cash from world governments. Many of these countries sell oil domestically far below what the cost of production is. So if you don't subsidize it, their citizens simply wouldn't be able to drive cars or run generators. The oil companies simply can't produce as cheaply as these citizens would need to be able to afford it.
Of course, that would be a great force for incentivizing cheap renewable tech (or bicycles, etc) but the motivation behind said "subsidies" are quality of life and social unrest, and not corporate welfare.
Which is still a petroleum subsidy. They could just give the citizens the equivalent amount of cash and then it wouldn't be.
What I want to say is: it's not only important that electricity is generated but also where it is needed.
As transport is a problem it is certainly viable to install them in not optimal conditions such as UK or northern Europe.
This is one of the more sickening, cynical arguments I've heard passed down from think tanks on to the public (and I'm a renter not a 'rich' homeowner).
This is just leveraging the jealousy of the home owner "haves" with the home have nots in order to artificially pump the profits of heavily polluting companies and give even more money to people with enormous stock portfolios who are not just relatively wealthy, but spectacularly obscenely wealthy.
Moreover, it does nothing to actually help the "have nots" and it's a HUGE fuck you to the idea that we should actually be doing something about global warming.
Even when green energy can stand on its own two feet without subsidies/tax-breaks-relative-to-coal it should get them because polluter should have to pay for negative externalities.
Instead, tax breaks are being dropped, the EU is slapping TARIFFS on solar panels (I guess the "free market" was only a good idea when it helped coal and oil companies?) and in my constituency they killed a wind farm because even though it wouldn't have spoiled the view or affected tourism, the Tories said it would spoil tourism.
* Build more homes (using compulsory purchase where necessary)
* Raise council tax and make the owner pay for it (not the occupier) and use the proceeds to build more homes.
* Eliminate mortgage interest tax deducations
* Raise interest rates
* Don't privatize the land registry like the Tories are trying to do.
Eliminating tax deductions on solar panels will mainly just help the oil, coal and gas oligarchs trying to set us at each other's throats.
> Eliminate mortgage interest tax deducations
how do these help? increasing landlord costs would result in them raising their rents to cover the difference
> Raise interest rates
this would result in lenders requiring higher deposits
(the others make sense)
Actually, counter-intuitively, it would probably bring rents down.
A lot of housing is now held on to like a bar of gold and not used - previously expected to just keeping increasing in value. These taxes would arrest that rise and potentially cause a drop. This would lead to a lot of spare housing being rented out in an attempt to recoup investment losses.
Also, since it would push up costs for home owners it would make many of them bite the bullet and rent out a spare room to help with the mortgage repayments.
Since investment in new property in the UK (we're not talking about rural Iowa here), is determined primarily by plots of land becoming available it's unlikely to throttle new building.
Similarly, eliminating the solar deduction hurts folks with solar panels, not quite the same as helping oligarchs.
Partly by helping reduce the systemic wealth transfer between property owners and non-property owners that is more colloquially known as "rent" and "asset price appreciation".
>Similarly, eliminating the solar deduction hurts folks with solar panels, not quite the same as helping oligarchs.
Things that make carbon based electricity generation more competitive and build in reliance upon the electric grid help the owners of those things. Do you not agree?
This works the opposite of the way most people think it does.
Anything that makes property more expensive increases rents, because it discourages the creation of new housing, which keeps housing scarce and rents high, and prices more people out of self-ownership.
The big caveat here being the abominable subsidies for loan interest, because they encourage people to bid up the price of land, which makes buying and creating housing more expensive rather than less, with the balance of the money going to the banks.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/mar/06/solar-po...
> The Valuation Office Agency said last year that small non-domestic solar installations would no longer be exempt from rates and bigger solar systems already subjected to business rates would see a hike of 600-800%.
> Solar-equipped private schools will duck the changes because of their charitable status.
I think it is a sign that solar electricity has matured, does not need subsidies, and can stand on its own (and be taxed the same way as other industries).
By other industries I meant everything (manufacturing, IT, agriculture...), not just electricity.
I'm not sure this applies in the UK though, despite swinging rightward there's a reasonable range of regulations that are basically putting coal out of business anyway.
(even more crazy were the subsidies for renewable heat in Northern Ireland, which ended up bringing down the Stormont government: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-38307628 )
I thought it was a per school rate.
Nonetheless, not great and an odd move
I'm sorry I can't offer a more intelligent analysis, but there doesn't seem to be one to offer. Economically, politically, socially, and scientifically - they're a greed-driven kookocracy.
What I also don't get is that they are taxing state schools, it's like taking one's wallet from the right pocket and putting it in the left pocket.
I would (naively, perhaps) think it's better to try and change the system than to game it.
Disconnecting would therefore be a bad idea - FIT rates for new installs have plummeted.
Also using BBC iPlayer even for non-live content now requires a TV licence.
also useless for blocks of flats.
Does anyone actually believe that? :-)
