Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
An animated GIF that shows its own MD5 (ccc.de)
108 points by svenfaw 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 31 comments | favorite





Here is the explanation:

1. Generate a gif for each possible digit in the first column

2. Append collision blocks to each gif to make a 16 way collision

3. Repeat for each digit

4. Hash the final product

5. Replace each digit with the correct digit

From https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/5y03g9/animate...

reply


Title checks out.

    > md5sum md5.gif 
    f5ca4f935d44b85c431a8bf788c0eaca  md5.gif

reply


Took me a couple of minutes looking at this to realize why this was interesting.

It's like a baby being born holding its completed birth certificate.

reply


More closely, a baby being born with a birthmark of its DNA sequence on its skin—where the birthmark is genetic such that any clones (with the same DNA) would have the same birthmark.

reply


This sentence has forty-five (45) characters.

reply


Or the good old self-referential aptitude test. http://www.maa.org/press/periodicals/math-horizons/self-refe...

reply


There's an explanation of how this 'attack' was composed here: http://crypto.stackexchange.com/questions/44463/how-does-the...

reply


Reminds me of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tupper's_self-referential_form...

reply


It's like a quine almost. My favorite quine is...http://aem1k.com/world/ (view source)

reply


Wow! I'd love to read about how this was made.

reply


soheil heard, and your request was granted (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13824445).

reply


I wonder if it being an animated GIF as opposed to just an image has anything to do with it.

reply


Surely it does: you have much more combinations in animated GIF than static GIF so it is easier to make "unvisible" changes to the file to get the MD5 hash displayed on final GIF slide.

reply


Would love to know how this was made, if anybody knows

reply


This was posted to reddit yesterday, here's the discussion:https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/5y03g9/animate...

reply


This is incredible, it's like winning the lottery except that you can play incredibly fast with almost no cost for each try.

reply


I can't imagine how you'd begin to do this.

reply


Just a wild guess, but I imagine you would start by designing the gif animation to depict a plausible MD5 hash, then modifying the file in such a way that you make the file MD5 hash match the one depicted in the animation.

Very impressive!

reply


No, this almost certainly isn't a preimage attack – it is more likely to be caused by the fact that you can generate MD5 collisions cheaply. Getting the gif animation to show the right frames based on the colliding block is a neat trick though! Looking forward to the writeup.

Here's how a similar thing was done for PostScript: https://twitter.com/teh_gerg/status/838422647193157632

reply


But any 128 bit value is a plausible MD5 hash. Modifying the file to make that value is akin to doing a preimage attack right?

reply


Yes, that's probably the point of the maker. To prove that they can do a preimage attack.

reply


No, it's just some fancy tricks with collisions. A preimage attack is still far beyond our current technologies

reply


Are MD5 hashes that predictable that you can just make a few adjustments to a binary until it's the one you want?

reply


MD5 as a cryptographic hash is thoroughly shredded, yes.

It's still fine for non-cryptographic purposes, except that it's far slower than e.g. CRC.

reply


That would be news if that were the case. The preimage resistance for MD5 was pretty strong last time I looked: http://crypto.stackexchange.com/questions/13303/is-md5-secon...

reply


https://xkcd.com/688/

reply


Now do a SHA1 one ;)

reply


That is really amazing. How was this done?

reply


I bet this has something to do with the fact (or so I'm told) that MD5 is broken.

reply


Writeup by @angealbertini coming soon

reply


How did you do that!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: