1. Generate a gif for each possible digit in the first column
2. Append collision blocks to each gif to make a 16 way collision
3. Repeat for each digit
4. Hash the final product
5. Replace each digit with the correct digit
From https://www.reddit.com/r/programming/comments/5y03g9/animate...
> md5sum md5.gif
f5ca4f935d44b85c431a8bf788c0eaca md5.gif
It's like a baby being born holding its completed birth certificate.
Very impressive!
Here's how a similar thing was done for PostScript: https://twitter.com/teh_gerg/status/838422647193157632
It's still fine for non-cryptographic purposes, except that it's far slower than e.g. CRC.
