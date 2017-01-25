Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Snakisms (pippinbarr.github.io)
180 points by colinprince 1 hour ago





This is delightful.

I only wish that someone would put it into a nondescript arcade cabinet in a hallway somewhere, so that people could stumble across it unprepared.

Game URL from author's site:

https://www.pippinbarr.com/2017/01/25/snakisms/

Life is meaningless!

The games awesome. Capitalism: "You can't afford the apple". Excellent. I didn't like the auto mail.

Lol at narcissism - when you die it sends an email to the creator about how much you love his work.

Finishing with Utilitarianism's trolley level was just the perfect ending.

This person's other work is great too. I'm currently deriving much amusement from Game Studies.

I started out by randomly clicking on Idealism and couldn't figure out what the joke was supposed to be. Trying another one made it click, though!

This reminds me a lot of these neat little socratic games.

http://gregkarber.com/philo/

I love how the optimisitic snake never gets any bigger.

I have no idea what this is, as the entire page just shows up as completely blank to my screen reader. Guessing some sort of game.

It's little games based on Snake for various "isms":

For a couple of examples, the dualism version says "Arrows control snake body. Mind controls snake mind." and utilitarianism gives you two dead-end paths, one with 1 food and one with 5 food. Stoicism lets you run into walls and just sit there without losing.

The "swipes control snake" interface for this is extremely difficult to control... it seems like the swipes only register if you swipe while on the snake, which means to do fast movements you have to keep your finger hovering in front of the very thing you need to see constantly, and even then it isn't like a swipe is remotely a fast action you can perform (particularly as it seems to only register moderately long and deliberate swipes).

You don't have to swipe on the snake. (I agree it's somewhat annoying to control, though.)

This is fantastic. Thank you!

Really enjoyed the Stoicism & Narcissism versions.

Utilitarianism made me laugh.

Is there an online gorilla.bas :-) ?

Funny you should ask. I translated it to Javascript a few months ago, fixing a couple of bugs in the original game in the process: http://www.kylem.net/stuff/gorilla/gorilla.html

and surely introducing a couple bugs of my own. I almost got it pixel-perfect, but I couldn't figure out QBasic's arc-drawing algorithm!

Ask and ye shall receive, thanks to the archive.org retro gaming folks (seriously, that whole archive is amazing): https://archive.org/details/GorillasQbasic

Excellent. Now I want to make one illustrating different logical fallacies.

Nihilism made me chuckle.

Great game, but why does it consume soooo much CPU?

JavaScript, probably.

More serious answer: if it's using HTML5 canvas, which I think it is, then it's probably wasting an awful lot of CPU cycles on its very inefficient API.

very good. dualism and pessimism particularly funny. like the overall design too.

Wow! This is such a fun way to remember these concepts.

