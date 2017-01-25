I only wish that someone would put it into a nondescript arcade cabinet in a hallway somewhere, so that people could stumble across it unprepared.
Life is meaningless!
http://gregkarber.com/philo/
For a couple of examples, the dualism version says "Arrows control snake body. Mind controls snake mind." and utilitarianism gives you two dead-end paths, one with 1 food and one with 5 food. Stoicism lets you run into walls and just sit there without losing.
Really enjoyed the Stoicism & Narcissism versions.
and surely introducing a couple bugs of my own. I almost got it pixel-perfect, but I couldn't figure out QBasic's arc-drawing algorithm!
More serious answer: if it's using HTML5 canvas, which I think it is, then it's probably wasting an awful lot of CPU cycles on its very inefficient API.
