YouTube TV will be huge. Apple must respond (theregister.co.uk)
15 points by ryan_j_naughton 1 hour ago





I am sceptical about that.

I've always had the feeling that Youtube had bad management. If they weren't the biggest library of videos online they'd probably be out of business by now (Thats my personal opinion).

Take youtube streaming for example, it can't take over Twitch . I find its hard to fiddle with youtube's UI changes.

I don't know really, I think we'll have to wait and see, but still $35 a month for 40 channels that seems a hefty price.

How can Apple respond? They already have all the incentive they need to partner with content providers, and have for quite a long time; the opportunity to pay a flat rate for access to TV content linked to Apple ID, so available on any Apple device and only Apple devices, would have been a very strong differentiator for Apple's products, especially mobile.

But they haven't made it happen - and now they've probably lost that chance for good, if indeed they ever had it.

If anything, Netflix with its huge affordable worldwide available library is going to be huge. Broadcast TV is rapidly dying and Google's decision to support linear broadcast content instead of expanding YouTube to be a VoD provider is utterly baffling.

> instead of expanding YouTube to be a VoD provider is utterly baffling.

Do we really need another one?

Good point, fragmentation of VoD services isn't a good thing.

Why does specifically Apple has to respond to this and not any other TV providers?

Apple has a limited audience.. but perhaps it is because Apple already has ties and contracts in the media industry for iTunes.

Unlimited cloud DVR is a big win and with YouTubes infrastructure experience you can expect it to near flawless. However, Google are terrible at marketing most of their products and this pitch is slightly confusing for the YouTube audience.

However, it does seem to be addressing a real need. Which is native multi device support for live TV with the features the modern consumer expects and a price point that Netflix only crowd won't loathe. With streaming services like Netflix moving towards original content, I can see YouTube TV complimenting Netflix nicely to provide the majority of content that consumers desire.

Remember when netbook will be huge, and Apple must respond?

Apple can easily become large enough by simply making it easier for iPhone users to upload camera-captured content to Apple's own silo than to upload content to youtube.

Which people won't do, because YouTube is where the viewers already are, and also because Apple has what might charitably be called a checkered history with its first-party cloud services.

Nope.

