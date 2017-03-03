Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Smog in Western U.S. Starts Out as Pollution in Asia, Researchers Say
(
npr.org
)
2 points
by
reirob
27 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
ArtDev
23 minutes ago
Every lawmaker that wants to gut the EPA should have to visit Shanghai and New Delhi. Once the air or water is trashed, its much harder to bring it back.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply