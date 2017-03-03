Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Smog in Western U.S. Starts Out as Pollution in Asia, Researchers Say (npr.org)
2 points by reirob 27 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Every lawmaker that wants to gut the EPA should have to visit Shanghai and New Delhi. Once the air or water is trashed, its much harder to bring it back.

