New Nokia 3310 will be practically unusable in many countries, including US (ndtv.com)
16 points by Liriel 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Nokia 3310 is going to fail in the markets it's being launched at, i.e. India. The biggest reason for it's (possible) failure is that the people have simply moved on to Android/4G.

Nokia's were a rage when the mobile market was nascent (2004-2010), and carriers flooded the market with cheap SMS rates. With loads of cheap Android phones available, and no WhatsApp on Nokia devices, it's a DoA device. And it doesn't even look as durable as the original classic.

I guess not!

There is still a huge population which wants basic phones as a backup atleast. There are places in india where electricity is not so easy to get and the monthly salary is still under 100$ The senior citizens even though have migrated to smartphones stil are in the dire need of a durable small phone.

I feel apple may also jump in with a luxury feature phone,Just a matter of time

This! Low-end Nokia phones are not meant to replace Android phones, but as a backup(supplementary) phone.

Might not be apparent in Silicon valley but in third-world countries its:

* Snatcher deterrence. It would be less likely targeted than say an iPhone when used in risky public areas.

* Ideal for people who'd only use a phone for texting and calling (eg. older people, farmers, laborers).

* A phone that does not need baby sitting: long batt life, doesn't care if it falls on the floor, when it rains just wrap it in plastic.

* And the one thing that I miss the most in smartphones: Texting without ever looking at the screen.

I often type without looking while walking. It's pretty accurate apart from the occasional autocorrect mistake, which can only improve with time.

And voice dictation is very accurate these days, and probably faster than most people type.

I have the same opinion amout that market segment, but bear in mind that the 3310 costs twice as much as the cheapest mobile phones; considering this, the lack of 3G (/4G,...) could be considered a significant omission.

I had to buy a cheap phone, and to be precise, the 3310 costs 3 times the cheapest (an Alcatel).

I'm in the UK and I've already scratched this itch by replacig my iPhone with a Nokia 105 (https://www.nokia.com/en_int/phones/nokia-105)

All the features of this new 3310, but even more authentic, and they're selling for 10-20GBP

Edit: did I mention that it only needs charging once a week?

Is anyone aware of an alternative (with a similar budget price, maybe something marketed in the developing world?) that can be used on a modern phone network?

Nokia 105. Works for me.

The 105 is also 2G only and won't work in the US, Canada or Australia.

This is exactly what a retro-phone should do. Originally a standard GSM-phone worked everywhere else except in USA and some clueless South American countries, like Chile.

