Nokia's were a rage when the mobile market was nascent (2004-2010), and carriers flooded the market with cheap SMS rates. With loads of cheap Android phones available, and no WhatsApp on Nokia devices, it's a DoA device. And it doesn't even look as durable as the original classic.
There is still a huge population which wants basic phones as a backup atleast. There are places in india where electricity is not so easy to get and the monthly salary is still under 100$
The senior citizens even though have migrated to smartphones stil are in the dire need of a durable small phone.
I feel apple may also jump in with a luxury feature phone,Just a matter of time
Might not be apparent in Silicon valley but in third-world countries its:
* Snatcher deterrence. It would be less likely targeted than say an iPhone when used in risky public areas.
* Ideal for people who'd only use a phone for texting and calling (eg. older people, farmers, laborers).
* A phone that does not need baby sitting: long batt life, doesn't care if it falls on the floor, when it rains just wrap it in plastic.
* And the one thing that I miss the most in smartphones: Texting without ever looking at the screen.
And voice dictation is very accurate these days, and probably faster than most people type.
I had to buy a cheap phone, and to be precise, the 3310 costs 3 times the cheapest (an Alcatel).
All the features of this new 3310, but even more authentic, and they're selling for 10-20GBP
Edit: did I mention that it only needs charging once a week?
