Usql: universal command-line interface for SQL databases
(
github.com
)
8 points
by
kenshaw
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
gigatexal
15 minutes ago
This is an ambitious goal since the supported databases are so different. Postgres supports window functions for example whereas SQLite does not.
kenshaw
1 hour ago
This is a new tool (literally only started in the last 24 hours), but already provides a common, usable interface to PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, SQLite3, and Oracle databases. Plans to add support for other NewSQL databases (VoltDB, etc) in the future, as well as to make it have feature parity (and the same interface as) postgres' psql command line tool.
