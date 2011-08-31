When did "Git Flow" become "GitHub Flow"?
Separately, anybody who's used both GitHub Enterprise and GitLab CE that they'd hands down prefer the GHE? GitLab CE isn't perfect but it's so far along that the hassle of paying for something (i.e. either GitHub or GitLab enterprise versions) doesn't seem like it'd be worth any incremental improvement in product.
reply
http://scottchacon.com/2011/08/31/github-flow.html
When did "Git Flow" become "GitHub Flow"?
Separately, anybody who's used both GitHub Enterprise and GitLab CE that they'd hands down prefer the GHE? GitLab CE isn't perfect but it's so far along that the hassle of paying for something (i.e. either GitHub or GitLab enterprise versions) doesn't seem like it'd be worth any incremental improvement in product.
reply