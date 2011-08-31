Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
GitHub Enterprise 2.9 is here (github.com)
10 points by moby 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





> Starting conversations around code is what Pull Requests and the GitHub Flow are all about. These feature enhancements make that collaboration even more efficient.

When did "Git Flow" become "GitHub Flow"?

Separately, anybody who's used both GitHub Enterprise and GitLab CE that they'd hands down prefer the GHE? GitLab CE isn't perfect but it's so far along that the hassle of paying for something (i.e. either GitHub or GitLab enterprise versions) doesn't seem like it'd be worth any incremental improvement in product.

reply


Git Flow and GitHub Flow are actually distinct from each other. Here's a blog post about it from Scott Chacon.

http://scottchacon.com/2011/08/31/github-flow.html

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: