Show HN: HTTPLab – An interactive web server
(
github.com
)
19 points
by
gchaincl
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
int0x2e
13 minutes ago
This is really cool. Any plans for HTTPS support? This could be a really powerful tool for network based reverse engineering (even more so if there was support for predefined request-response pairs so more elaborate cases could be done)
reply
the_greyd
48 minutes ago
Heh This is pretty cool.
reply
