Show HN: wtrace – a command line tracing tool for Windows (github.com)
19 points by lowleveldesign 51 minutes ago





Looks very nice. For those who don't know ETW (Event Traceing for Windows): https://msdn.microsoft.com/nl-nl/library/windows/desktop/aa3...

Very nice! I really enjoy developing on Windows but whenever I read a blog post about someone on *nix hunting down a problem with strace I've felt a bit limited. I know Windows has similar instrumentation but it felt a bit inaccessible to me.

This looks perfect! Simplest imaginable interface, the output I'd need. Great work!

