Show HN: wtrace – a command line tracing tool for Windows
19 points
by
lowleveldesign
51 minutes ago
NKCSS
13 minutes ago
Looks very nice. For those who don't know ETW (Event Traceing for Windows):
https://msdn.microsoft.com/nl-nl/library/windows/desktop/aa3...
skrebbel
7 minutes ago
Very nice! I really enjoy developing on Windows but whenever I read a blog post about someone on *nix hunting down a problem with strace I've felt a bit limited. I know Windows has similar instrumentation but it felt a bit inaccessible to me.
This looks perfect! Simplest imaginable interface, the output I'd need. Great work!
