1) BTree-based K/V engine (which gives you an ability to iterate over lexicographically sorted keys)
2) Strong immutability guarantees (data can not be overwritten)
3) ACID transactions
4) Server-side executable imperative language that gives you a control over querying costs
In a sense, it's as much of a database constructor as different MUMPS systems (GT.M, for example: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GT.M)
PumpkinDB also aims to provide a good set of standard primitives that help building more sophisticated databases, ranging from hashing to JSON support, and more to come.
