Show HN: PumpkinDB, an event sourcing database engine (pumpkindb.org)
It's a lower-level "database engine" that allows you to build different types of higher level databases based on a very simple foundation:

1) BTree-based K/V engine (which gives you an ability to iterate over lexicographically sorted keys) 2) Strong immutability guarantees (data can not be overwritten) 3) ACID transactions 4) Server-side executable imperative language that gives you a control over querying costs

In a sense, it's as much of a database constructor as different MUMPS systems (GT.M, for example: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GT.M)

PumpkinDB also aims to provide a good set of standard primitives that help building more sophisticated databases, ranging from hashing to JSON support, and more to come.

