Learning how to pair program effectively, and pass along skills to others. Performing great presentations and demos, and writing about your work. Being able to avoid complexity by finding simpler solutions. Separating yourself from your code and being open to criticism. Studying how goals, objectives and tactics relate to actionable tasks a software team needs to execute on. Becoming better a time management and prioritization, and delivering value faster.
None of these are very technical skills, but they require a lot of practice and a ton of patience.
How do you increase the quality & output of your entire team/org/company? Better features, fewer bugs, faster releases, etc. Learn what it takes to effect that change, and then learn how to make that impact wherever you are.
As far as specific tech, my crystal ball is a bit fuzzy right now but AI seems a decent bet.
If it wasn't known about in 1980, and it wasn't published in a peer-reviewed paper since then, then it's probably not worth worrying about.
I think it's very important to master the foundations. In fact, I have a book from some anon. maths professors that say such and I was just reminded of it. They claim a student went from close to flunking to top of the class following their advice (interesting two professors provide that we evidence, however).
The book is called "5 steps to effective thinking" if anyone is interested.
Plus, you can always take a few weekends to dig into the latest fad if you need to for a specific project and learn it quickly because you're not burned out by constantly scrambling from one technology to the next, trying to pad your résumé.
If they aren't already, expert-level skills in a few areas should be worth more than tutorial-level skills in a few dozen JavaScript frameworks.
A colleague once told me it is important that you are constantly working on something in your free time that is not something you do at work (eg. different technologies, different programming languages paradigm, different database type, etc).
This simple advice does two things: You are constantly learning, and you are making sure you're looking beyond whatever it is you are doing for money. You are widening your horizon. Maybe you discover something that you can eventually use at work, maybe it will never be useful.. Who knows in which direction we're heading?
I've started picking up hobbies unrelated to programming, it's much easier to spend the time learning something completely different.
For me, it's not painting, but playing music every day. I don't always get to practice, but the days that I miss are more likely be due to me procrastinating than to actual lack of time.
It's generally not difficult to do any given thing every day. It's difficult to do 20, though.
Operating Systems
DBMS
DS and Algorithms
Proficiency in one of the languages(C/C++,Java,Python)
Very good communication skills
Coding AND explainibg really helped me to question my knowledge .
http://dev.to/kayis
My point is just don't get comfortable with what you are doing. The "repeatable comfortable thing" you are doing today would become obsolete one day.
I mean, I solved more complex technical problems in my undergrad than I've ever had to in my career.
My suggestion: While you may want to master a technical skill or two, become good at what they don't teach you:
Negotiation skills:
https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Yes-Negotiating-Agreement-Wit...
https://www.amazon.com/Bargaining-Advantage-Negotiation-Stra...
The Coursera course from the University of Michigan is decent, if you don't want to read. But the other course (from Yale?) - I would not recommend that as a starter.
Communication Skills:
https://www.amazon.com/Difficult-Conversations-Discuss-What-...
https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-Conversations-Talking-Stakes-...
https://www.amazon.com/Nonviolent-Communication-Language-Lif...
Influence:
https://www.amazon.com/Influence-Psychology-Persuasion-Rober...
(His work is often cited in other books - especially related to negotiations).
Networking:
https://www.amazon.com/Never-Eat-Alone-Expanded-Updated/dp/0...
Finally, a word of advice. Most of us here on HN have no trouble reading stuff and grasping its content. Internalizing it, though, will take work. So don't run away reading all these books. Pick one topic (e.g. negotiation), and read up on it. Take notes (I forget 80% of what I've read after a few months). And try to practice it.
Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Just focus on one till you feel you are good at it. Then pick another topic.
