As a software engineer, what's the best skill to have for the next 5-10 years?
It's hard to name one skill, but I'd put these into a single topic: the "soft skills" for becoming a more effective senior engineer.

Learning how to pair program effectively, and pass along skills to others. Performing great presentations and demos, and writing about your work. Being able to avoid complexity by finding simpler solutions. Separating yourself from your code and being open to criticism. Studying how goals, objectives and tactics relate to actionable tasks a software team needs to execute on. Becoming better a time management and prioritization, and delivering value faster.

None of these are very technical skills, but they require a lot of practice and a ton of patience.

Similarly, learn how to be a "force multiplier". Don't be the 10x engineer, but instead be the 10x multiplier.

How do you increase the quality & output of your entire team/org/company? Better features, fewer bugs, faster releases, etc. Learn what it takes to effect that change, and then learn how to make that impact wherever you are.

Leave them alone? I've always worked in "teams" where 1-3 workhorses made everything happen; the rest was talking, spinning intrigues and inventing new workflow procedures (which slowed down and annoyed the workhorses).

I came here to say this. So many of us focus on the technical advancement only. But learning to work with people becomes more valuable in the long run.

As far as specific tech, my crystal ball is a bit fuzzy right now but AI seems a decent bet.

The ability to ignore the latest fad, but know the basics.

If it wasn't known about in 1980, and it wasn't published in a peer-reviewed paper since then, then it's probably not worth worrying about.

Out of curiosity, what are those concepts and papers you most recommend that fit this idea?

I think it's very important to master the foundations. In fact, I have a book from some anon. maths professors that say such and I was just reminded of it. They claim a student went from close to flunking to top of the class following their advice (interesting two professors provide that we evidence, however).

The book is called "5 steps to effective thinking" if anyone is interested.

If you follow this route, you'll have a lot of deep knowledge and the ability to pace yourself in your learning. I agree that that these things are both 100% more valuable than knowing the latest fad.

Plus, you can always take a few weekends to dig into the latest fad if you need to for a specific project and learn it quickly because you're not burned out by constantly scrambling from one technology to the next, trying to pad your résumé.

This approach fails on the job resume. You'll never have 15 years experience with yesterdays new fad if you ignore it.

It will fail for those companies who hire a buzzword checklist. You don't want to work for those companies.

You won't have 15 years of experience either way, but by focusing on the basics you can at least adapt more quickly.

I wish it was the case.

As a counterpoint to learning something "new" every day, it might instead be wise to learn something you already know, but deeper, every day. As fields advance, the trend is towards specialization.

If they aren't already, expert-level skills in a few areas should be worth more than tutorial-level skills in a few dozen JavaScript frameworks.

I think what specifically you need to know about largely depends on the field you are working in.

A colleague once told me it is important that you are constantly working on something in your free time that is not something you do at work (eg. different technologies, different programming languages paradigm, different database type, etc).

This simple advice does two things: You are constantly learning, and you are making sure you're looking beyond whatever it is you are doing for money. You are widening your horizon. Maybe you discover something that you can eventually use at work, maybe it will never be useful.. Who knows in which direction we're heading?

Sounds like a recipe for burnout. I've tried a few times picking up a new language in my free time, but since I program for work it made my days feel 3 hours longer.

I've started picking up hobbies unrelated to programming, it's much easier to spend the time learning something completely different.

Application of Category theory and abstract algebra to Software engineering. Application of Category Theory and abstract algebra to API design and library design. Category theory -> composability on steroids.

Can anyone with wife and kids attest to the feasibility of "painting every day"?

I'm married with two kids in high school.

For me, it's not painting, but playing music every day. I don't always get to practice, but the days that I miss are more likely be due to me procrastinating than to actual lack of time.

I have a wife, kid, and a whole mess of dogs. Job is fairly demanding and I have some other loose-ends from past projects that require some babysitting. I aim for at least 15 minutes per day in my wood shop, a little more on the weekends. It's enough that if I plan well, I can practice interesting things or make progress on projects.

Wife and two kids, here. 30 minutes a day is what I strive for, with breaks on weekends. Totally feasible.

You make a fair point. I posted the opposite while you were writing this, but I could probably fit in 30 minutes a day. I'm just not sure how much I could learn in that little time - it can take me that long just to get into the right mindset.

I also had this problem of difficulty getting in the zone. I find that doing it constantly as a habit you get in the zone easily. Plus the knowledge will be stewed in your brain while you're at work. So you're not really only doing the project when sitting in front of the keyboard.


Its feasibility is directly dependent on how many other things you do every day / how much free time you have after subtracting kids/commute/etc.

It's generally not difficult to do any given thing every day. It's difficult to do 20, though.

Its a pipe dream if you have a wife and kids. I get to paint every week if I specifically make time, but there's no way I could do side projects everyday and not burn out from doing nothing but work.

i have seen only one example, everybody else stopped painting or paints once in while.

The following are always good to have in my opinion:

Operating Systems

DBMS

DS and Algorithms

Proficiency in one of the languages(C/C++,Java,Python)

Very good communication skills

I started blogging this year about specific web-dev problems. One post a week.

Coding AND explainibg really helped me to question my knowledge .

http://dev.to/kayis

Ability to work across disciplines especially in sectors where digital transformation is having a large impact.

Can't agree more. I also strongly believe movement is life. Movement introduces you to new people, new skills, new technologies and new patterns.

My point is just don't get comfortable with what you are doing. The "repeatable comfortable thing" you are doing today would become obsolete one day.

Many posts already mention these but in tl;dr: soft skills and ability and will to learn new things.

Having cultural background to deal with non technical stuff. Being able to understand your manager, your boss, your customers, your colleagues.

I just gave a presentation at work about how we're ridiculously overeducated on technical skills, and ridiculously undereducated on social dynamics.

I mean, I solved more complex technical problems in my undergrad than I've ever had to in my career.

My suggestion: While you may want to master a technical skill or two, become good at what they don't teach you:

Negotiation skills:

https://www.amazon.com/Getting-Yes-Negotiating-Agreement-Wit...

https://www.amazon.com/Bargaining-Advantage-Negotiation-Stra...

The Coursera course from the University of Michigan is decent, if you don't want to read. But the other course (from Yale?) - I would not recommend that as a starter.

Communication Skills:

https://www.amazon.com/Difficult-Conversations-Discuss-What-...

https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-Conversations-Talking-Stakes-...

https://www.amazon.com/Nonviolent-Communication-Language-Lif...

Influence:

https://www.amazon.com/Influence-Psychology-Persuasion-Rober...

(His work is often cited in other books - especially related to negotiations).

Networking:

https://www.amazon.com/Never-Eat-Alone-Expanded-Updated/dp/0...

Finally, a word of advice. Most of us here on HN have no trouble reading stuff and grasping its content. Internalizing it, though, will take work. So don't run away reading all these books. Pick one topic (e.g. negotiation), and read up on it. Take notes (I forget 80% of what I've read after a few months). And try to practice it.

Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Just focus on one till you feel you are good at it. Then pick another topic.

Listening, oral and written communication, Leadership and mentoring.

Learning to learn better, and also learning to practice better.

Healthy work/life balance.

As somewhat of a failure on this front, I think social skills are very underrated. You may be quite smart, but you know what ? Without a good network you're doomed. We as an industry might like to pretend it is a meritocracy but it hardly is (this from someone who spent a good deal of time in academia).

YouTube

Math and physics.

VR.

