SHA1 collisions make Git vulnerable to attacks by third-parties (metzdowd.com)
It's not a particularly interesting email, I don't think it's bringing anything new on the table. The title also doesn't have anything to do with the contents (I understand that might be because of HN submission rules but it's very misleading in this case).

It's a bit hard to take the author seriously when he complains about "headless chickens" "considerably exaggerat[ing]" when he goes on to say that you need "a nation-state's worth of resources" to find collisions. If anything this shattered proof of concept showed that it was actually a lot easier than that, giving an estimate of around 110k$ IIRC.

I'm also sure that SHA-1 remains pervasive in many codebases, although as long as pre-image are impractical it might be hard to exploit those vulnerabilities.

Peter suggests that everyone using SHA-1 should move to SHA-256. That's a reasonable suggestion, but I say as long as you're making hashing changes why not move to SHA-512.

Remember, it's also in the FIPS SHA-2 standard and faster on 64bit CPUs then SHA-256. It's only 64 bytes long, surly that's not too much to handle.

Edit: Goggle also suggests SHA-256, so perhaps Peter was simply seconding the recommendation. I suggest SHA-512 is the better recommendation.

Or SHA-512/256, which is the same length as SHA-256.

As a total neophyte on these kinds of things, the article seems to be talking about Google's SHA vulnerability as if it's a preimage attack rather than a collision one. Anyone more knowledgeable care to chime in?

Well SVN is affected if you commit crafted pdf :)

http://i.imgur.com/iJZe21Z.png Rel: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13725093

I think that's actually a great example of how it may not be considerably exaggerated.

SVN is probably not the only piece of software where you can create a mess solely with the already released collision. It's more like a DOS, and less like actually injecting a malicious payload, but potentially still destructive.

Edit: Perhaps I'm missing the context of "considerably exaggerated"? Are there some examples of people saying the sky is falling?

Make your own colliding PDFs: https://alf.nu/SHA1

Interestingly, Gmail labeled PDFs generated through that tool as viruses. Anyone happen to know the mechanism behind that?

The git mailing list talked about using ubc_check() from here: https://github.com/cr-marcstevens/sha1collisiondetection/blo...

The designers of the collisions designed it specially to allow easy recognition of all the PDFs based on their computation. Then they passed the info their teams responsible for the detection.

It's easy: if the header contains some specific bytes, it's that kind of PDF, that uses their "collision" construction.

The bytes are, conveniently, the string:

"$SHA-1 is dead!!!!!"

That's really a nice demo, different PDFs show the different picture.

It's all theoretical until someone loses a centrifuge.

