It's a bit hard to take the author seriously when he complains about "headless chickens" "considerably exaggerat[ing]" when he goes on to say that you need "a nation-state's worth of resources" to find collisions. If anything this shattered proof of concept showed that it was actually a lot easier than that, giving an estimate of around 110k$ IIRC.
I'm also sure that SHA-1 remains pervasive in many codebases, although as long as pre-image are impractical it might be hard to exploit those vulnerabilities.
Remember, it's also in the FIPS SHA-2 standard and faster on 64bit CPUs then SHA-256. It's only 64 bytes long, surly that's not too much to handle.
Edit: Goggle also suggests SHA-256, so perhaps Peter was simply seconding the recommendation. I suggest SHA-512 is the better recommendation.
SVN is probably not the only piece of software where you can create a mess solely with the already released collision. It's more like a DOS, and less like actually injecting a malicious payload, but potentially still destructive.
Edit: Perhaps I'm missing the context of "considerably exaggerated"? Are there some examples of people saying the sky is falling?
It's easy: if the header contains some specific bytes, it's that kind of PDF, that uses their "collision" construction.
The bytes are, conveniently, the string:
"$SHA-1 is dead!!!!!"
