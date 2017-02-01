Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Long-Shot Bid to Put Crispr in the Hands of the People (wired.com)
10 points by sandGorgon 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





The Broad hands out licenses like candy if you're doing research.

If you're a commercial entity, it's 100M.

reply


Take from the rich, give to the poor.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: