List of domains affected by Cloudflare's SSL traffic leak (github.com)
36 points by nikisweeting 5 hours ago





Guess I did the right thing enabling 2FA everywhere possible, but how come such a huge bug was left open all these months? Not even cloudflare sec team notice it?

today is going to suck

