List of domains affected by Cloudflare's SSL traffic leak
(
github.com
)
36 points
by
nikisweeting
5 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
anaganisk
7 minutes ago
Guess I did the right thing enabling 2FA everywhere possible, but how come such a huge bug was left open all these months? Not even cloudflare sec team notice it?
reply
mdekkers
50 minutes ago
today is going to suck
reply
