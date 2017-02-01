Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing the first SHA-1 collision (googleblog.com)
153 points by pfg 27 minutes ago





Big things affected:

* DHT/torrent hashesh - A group of malicious peers could serve malware for a given hash.

* Git - A commit may be replaced by another without affecting the following commits.

Maybe just writing 2^63 would have been easier to interpret than that huge number in the context of cryptography. (Unless you assume this targets a non-technical audience, which I doubt.)

Pretty impressive, though. And worrying, because if Google can do it, you know that state-level actors have been probably doing it for some time now (if only by throwing even more computing power at the problem).

>Nine quintillion computations; 6,500 years of CPU; 110 years of GPU

Is there a rough calculation in terms of today's $$$ cost to implement the attack?

Say you want to replicate this in 1 month, you need 1320 GPUs for a month. They didn't specify which ones, but say at 1000 bucks per GPU, that's a 1.3M USD investment. And some pocket change for power etc.

There isn't anything new about this result actually, Google just set aside the necessary resources to demonstrate it.

The PDF says:

> Using a p2.16xlarge instance, featuring 16 K80 GPUs and nominally costing US 14.4 per hour would cost US 560 K for the necessary 71 device years

Probably peanuts to any 3 letter government agency.

The biggest risk I see with this is how torrents are affected:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torrent_poisoning

What about git?

This makes it technically possible to get a backdoored linux repo with the same commit hash.

Git commit hashes were at least never intended as a form of authentication. That's why git has commit signing. That said, they list GPG signatures as one of the things affected by SHA1 brokenness, so maybe even that's not enough? I don't know enough about how git commit signing or GPG works to tell.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13713603

What's the impact to something like git that makes extensive use of SHA-1?

In their example they've created two PDFs with the same SHA-1. Could I replace the blob in a git repo with the "bad" version of a file if it matches the SHA-1?

This is not a pre-image attack, so you can't create a file that matches an existing SHA1. It's a collision attack, so you can create two files whose SHA1 is the same.

So what I could potentially do (given a multi-million dollar budget) is create from scratch two git repositories with different content, whose HEAD is the same. This would allow me to serve different repositories to different users.

What is currently still not feasible is to create a custom git repository whose HEAD matches that of the Linux kernel.

See also: http://crypto.stackexchange.com/questions/1173/what-are-prei...

There's a good explanation here:

http://stackoverflow.com/a/34599081/6448137

Read the 'whole' [not that big] page. The explanation is there, in short: yes.

>How is GIT affected? GIT strongly relies on SHA-1 for the identification and integrity checking of all file objects and commits. It is essentially possible to create two GIT repositories with the same head commit hash and different contents, say a benign source code and a backdoored one. An attacker could potentially selectively serve either repository to targeted users. This will require attackers to compute their own collision.

It's probably doable, but your commit will be huge with a lot of comments or dummy files to make the collision possible.

The shattered site explicitly singles out git as at risk.

Great question... Can anyone answer this? Seems ripe for exploitation.

Anyone have back of the envelope calculations for the cost of the CPU and GPU time?

On the shattered webpage:

This attack required over 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 SHA1 computations. This took the equivalent processing power as 6,500 years of single-CPU computations and 110 years of single-GPU computations.

So... you are saying I couldn't do this on my Macbook's Core i7?

So good timing to have just started working on a sha3 version of git I guess...

reply


Funny, just yesterday I thought about what would be necessary to change and deploy this. Apparently the SHA1 hash wasn't designed as a security feature, but I would not be surprised if it is being abused as one today.

