* DHT/torrent hashesh - A group of malicious peers could serve malware for a given hash.
* Git - A commit may be replaced by another without affecting the following commits.
reply
Pretty impressive, though. And worrying, because if Google can do it, you know that state-level actors have been probably doing it for some time now (if only by throwing even more computing power at the problem).
Is there a rough calculation in terms of today's $$$ cost to implement the attack?
There isn't anything new about this result actually, Google just set aside the necessary resources to demonstrate it.
> Using a p2.16xlarge instance, featuring
16 K80 GPUs and nominally costing US 14.4 per hour would cost US 560 K for the necessary 71 device years
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torrent_poisoning
This makes it technically possible to get a backdoored linux repo with the same commit hash.
In their example they've created two PDFs with the same SHA-1. Could I replace the blob in a git repo with the "bad" version of a file if it matches the SHA-1?
So what I could potentially do (given a multi-million dollar budget) is create from scratch two git repositories with different content, whose HEAD is the same. This would allow me to serve different repositories to different users.
What is currently still not feasible is to create a custom git repository whose HEAD matches that of the Linux kernel.
See also: http://crypto.stackexchange.com/questions/1173/what-are-prei...
http://stackoverflow.com/a/34599081/6448137
>How is GIT affected?
GIT strongly relies on SHA-1 for the identification and integrity checking of all file objects and commits. It is essentially possible to create two GIT repositories with the same head commit hash and different contents, say a benign source code and a backdoored one. An attacker could potentially selectively serve either repository to targeted users. This will require attackers to compute their own collision.
This attack required over 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 SHA1 computations. This took the equivalent processing power as 6,500 years of single-CPU computations and 110 years of single-GPU computations.
* DHT/torrent hashesh - A group of malicious peers could serve malware for a given hash.
* Git - A commit may be replaced by another without affecting the following commits.
reply