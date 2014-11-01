I feel that it is unhealthy that the majority of organisations (appear to) have such clauses yet at same time often they wouldn't be in existence if it were not for the OSS they build their products and services on.
I built this policy for my org and blogged about it here http://dhickey.ie/2014/11/our-open-source-policy-at-evision/ . I feel is strikes a balance between the business concerns and contributing to a healthy ecosystem. I would like to see more organizations take a similar approach; your feedback appreciated :)
Note - these clauses also seize relevant hardware patents, they make no distinction between hardware and software patents. Will a court say otherwise? Pardon me if I don't bet my company on that question.
Discouraging work for anyone else at all can have other motives of course. Businesses often want legal rights to all inventions an employee may come up with during employment even if unrelated to their business in any way, for example.
