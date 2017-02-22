Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Dragon spacecraft docking waved off (nasa.gov)
21 points by joss82 1 hour ago





In case SpaceX is reading: I would love to read a postmortem.

After having built Spash[0], I have much more appreciation for the difficulty of correctly computing spacial locations.

[0]: https://espadrine.github.io/spash

This is fascinating to someone working in the open source Web application space. Large (but decreasing, thankfully) pockets of our culture still need convincing about test coverage; clients still can't be sold on its value.

Clients can be sold on bug free features though. Good test coverage is a good way to get those. Past a certain point more tests will probably cost more than fewer bugs will pay, so there is a natural trade-off.

I feel like space is becoming less of a "let's cross our fingers and hope it works on the first try" culture. See space shuttle landing for a typical example.

I'm not sure I understand what you are saying here? Are you intimating that they are being over cautious?

In any case, I don't thing a supply ship docking rendezvous is comparable to a shuttle landing. As mentioned in the article, the rendezvous can be deferred and reset to another future time fairly easily, and with little consequence.

A shuttle landing however, HAS to work first go - there is no go-around and try again, whatsoever. Hence why the shuttle pilots trained extremely rigorously. Even when they used the specially modified Gulfstream [0] (which was flown with flaps extended, gear down and thrust reversers deployed to emulate the shuttle flight characteristics!!) to shoot practice approaches, the pilots were judged on their very first attempt - all follow up approaches was merely working out the kinks.

[0] - http://www.spaceflightnow.com/shuttle/sts132/100525landing/

Was it ever? I think millions of dollars doesn't fit "let's cross our fingers".

The Space Shuttle had 1 complete backup system and if that one failed another one to land safely.

Millions of dollars and human lives. I think things like the fact that Nixon had an Apollo failure speech ready is the exact opposite of "cross your fingers" and more proof that they tried to think through everything they could, including unpredictable failure.

