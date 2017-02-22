After having built Spash[0], I have much more appreciation for the difficulty of correctly computing spacial locations.
[0]: https://espadrine.github.io/spash
reply
In any case, I don't thing a supply ship docking rendezvous is comparable to a shuttle landing. As mentioned in the article, the rendezvous can be deferred and reset to another future time fairly easily, and with little consequence.
A shuttle landing however, HAS to work first go - there is no go-around and try again, whatsoever. Hence why the shuttle pilots trained extremely rigorously. Even when they used the specially modified Gulfstream [0] (which was flown with flaps extended, gear down and thrust reversers deployed to emulate the shuttle flight characteristics!!) to shoot practice approaches, the pilots were judged on their very first attempt - all follow up approaches was merely working out the kinks.
[0] - http://www.spaceflightnow.com/shuttle/sts132/100525landing/
The Space Shuttle had 1 complete backup system and if that one failed another one to land safely.
After having built Spash[0], I have much more appreciation for the difficulty of correctly computing spacial locations.
[0]: https://espadrine.github.io/spash
reply