Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Buku bookmark manager v2.9 released with editor support (github.com)
1 point by apjana 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





## Features

- Fast, clean interface with distinct symbols

- Edit, update bookmark fields in text editor

- Fetch page title from the web, add tags and comments

- Multiple search modes, including `deep` and `regex`

- Continuous search at prompt with on the fly mode switch

- Open bookmarks and search results in browser

- Import/export in HTML (FF, Chrome compatible) or Markdown

- Shorten and expand URLs

- Manual password protection using AES256 encryption

- Portable, merge-able database to sync between systems

- Additional options for power users (see help or man page)

- Completion scripts (Bash, Fish, Zsh), man page with examples

- Minimal dependencies

Demo: https://asciinema.org/a/8pm3q3n5s95tvat8naam68ejv

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: