- Fast, clean interface with distinct symbols
- Edit, update bookmark fields in text editor
- Fetch page title from the web, add tags and comments
- Multiple search modes, including `deep` and `regex`
- Continuous search at prompt with on the fly mode switch
- Open bookmarks and search results in browser
- Import/export in HTML (FF, Chrome compatible) or Markdown
- Shorten and expand URLs
- Manual password protection using AES256 encryption
- Portable, merge-able database to sync between systems
- Additional options for power users (see help or man page)
- Completion scripts (Bash, Fish, Zsh), man page with examples
- Minimal dependencies
Demo: https://asciinema.org/a/8pm3q3n5s95tvat8naam68ejv
