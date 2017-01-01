Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Do we need a new heading element in HTML? (jakearchibald.com)
21 points by jaffathecake 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





> The suggestion is that <h> would solve this, as browsers would implement it & do the right thing in terms of the accessibility tree.

> This is a common mistake in standards discussion - a mistake I've made many times before. You cannot compare the current state of things, beholden to reality, with a utopian implementation of some currently non-existent thing.

Ugh, yes, this happens so often: something is implemented badly, so we propose to add the same thing again under a different name and with subtle differences, assuming it'll be implemented right this time.

If possible, it's better to try and get the implementations fixed. That may not even require changes to the standard.

reply


The article mentions that browser outlines are the primary justification for the new element. I haven't used this feature before, but it sounds like browsers support producing a simplified skeleton of the full DOM.

I think this is what people are talking about:

https://www.w3.org/TR/html5/sections.html#outlines

reply


There is <header> already. What would be the difference between <h> and <header> ?

reply


That's for a header, not a heading. A heading is a line of text providing a title for a section. A header is a part of the top of a page.

reply


> A heading is a line of text providing a title for a section.

Which is exactly what <header> is trying to be.

> …introductory content for its nearest ancestor sectioning content or sectioning root element. A header typically contains a group of introductory or navigational aids.

> When the nearest ancestor sectioning content or sectioning root element is the body element, then it applies to the whole page.

Source: http://html5doctor.com/the-header-element/ (quoted from the actual spec)

reply


your source clearly shows that it is not just for the heading (but can contain it, with <hX> tags), but contains other elements as well.

reply


header is metadata about the page and other related resources.

This is dealing with the semantic issue of, for example, web components not knowing enough about the context they are in to be able to declare the correct heading tag (h1, h2, h3... etc) as a static tag

reply


<h> is for heading elements (h1, h2, h3, etc.), <header> is for headers (more of a structural block container) I think.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: