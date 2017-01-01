> This is a common mistake in standards discussion - a mistake I've made many times before. You cannot compare the current state of things, beholden to reality, with a utopian implementation of some currently non-existent thing.
Ugh, yes, this happens so often: something is implemented badly, so we propose to add the same thing again under a different name and with subtle differences, assuming it'll be implemented right this time.
If possible, it's better to try and get the implementations fixed. That may not even require changes to the standard.
I think this is what people are talking about:
https://www.w3.org/TR/html5/sections.html#outlines
Which is exactly what <header> is trying to be.
> …introductory content for its nearest ancestor sectioning content or sectioning root element. A header typically contains a group of introductory or navigational aids.
> When the nearest ancestor sectioning content or sectioning root element is the body element, then it applies to the whole page.
Source: http://html5doctor.com/the-header-element/ (quoted from the actual spec)
This is dealing with the semantic issue of, for example, web components not knowing enough about the context they are in to be able to declare the correct heading tag (h1, h2, h3... etc) as a static tag
