Growing a cron job monitoring side project into a real business
22 points
by
csallen
4 hours ago
encoderer
4 hours ago
August is in Thailand where it's 1AM but I wanted to thank Courtland for having us on IndieHackers. We've learned a lot from these interviews and are happy to give back.
cdiamand
41 minutes ago
Loved this interview. Thank you for sharing your journey.
axelut
3 hours ago
Congrats for the awesome journey! A lot of useful insights that we will use for our startup too, answering on Stack Overflow is a thing that I didn't think about till now. At this moment we are using uptimerobot for our creative-tim.com and for our demos, blog etc. We will give a try to Cronitor too. The link for "
http://startupli.st/"
didn't work, do you have another one?
encoderer
3 hours ago
Sadly StartupLi.st was shut down, the creator writes for Mattermark now.
axelut
3 hours ago
go it :D
