Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Samsung warns customers that Smart TVs are always listening
(
theweek.com
)
5 points
by
mattnumbe
30 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
basicplus2
7 minutes ago
The only answer is to disassemble every new TV, and disconnect the microphones and cameras.
Perhaps I can make a business out of this service.
reply
msh
2 minutes ago
Why not just spend your money on a TV without mic and camera? My lg smart tv have neither.
reply
basicplus2
0 minutes ago
I presume sometime in the not too distant future, all TV's will have cameras and mics.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Perhaps I can make a business out of this service.
reply