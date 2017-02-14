Hacker News
Intel drops its sponsorship of the Science Fair prompting an identity crisis
ChuckMcM
17 minutes ago
I read this and was a bit sad. Intel has done a great service here and I am sorry to see them step back. I hope another industry leader can fill their shoes.
