https://frop.io is a simple application that allows you to present content (PDF presentations, Images, Text files, YouTube videos) on a remote screen without installing any software. It's completely based on web standards (Websockets, JS) and runs in most modern browsers.

Simply start a session by calling frop.io/[yoursessionname]

I built frop.io to be able to use a RaspberryPi as a presentation endpoint but wasn't happy with the existing solutions. This is what I came up with.

The next steps are adding more supported media types and clients for FireTV and Apple TV. Mobile supported is currently very limited, but basic PDF/Image sharing is possible using iPhones and Androids.

Consider frop.io an early preview of what's to come, but I was eager to share this side project and I'm looking forward to your opinions and comments.

Thanks!