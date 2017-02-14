Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Don’t Look Now, but the Great Unbundling Has Spun into Reverse (nytimes.com)
18 points by JumpCrisscross 1 hour ago





How valuable is that bundling to Amazon, against Walmart's free shipping ?

Considering it's only $10/month, and there are a lot of digital services offered for this money, very little(maybe $2/month per user) is left to support the e-commerce business. Is that such a big deal, in a fight against Walmart, which itself can play that cross-subsidy game, using your grocery bill ?

Gotta get that recurring subscription money. A la carte sales are a real hard row to hoe in the 21st century digital world. Gonna need a bundle. ;)

