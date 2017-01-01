Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Newspaper subscription experiment (tedunangst.com)
57 points by OMGWTF 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite





Subscribing to mega newspapers to save journalism and democracy is like buying Coca-Cola daily to save farmers.

reply


It didn't occur to the author that social media is the new journalism.

reply


I replaced my fairly curated (/r/neutralpolitics, /r/neutralnews etc) Reddit morning news with NYT about a month ago. It's completely changed my morning routine. I feel much more "holistically" informed, and I feel calmer since the news are significantly more nuanced than what makes it to the top of organic news sites.

The "morning briefing", which gives me a brief summary of key news items to go with my morning coffee, alone would have been worth the $3.75 a week.

Had none of the issues OP notes on getting an annual subscription - and at the NYT price point, I'm ashamed it took me this long to pay for good journalism.

Independent of what rag you support, if you don't currently pay for journalistic work, please consider doing so. The dollar figures are minimal and constitute a tremendous boost for the Fourth Estate.

https://www.nytimes.com/subscriptions/Multiproduct/lp8U939.h...

reply


Yup. I started subscribing to the NYT for the same reason.

Also those mini crosswords in the NYT app are pretty fun.

reply


> Zero newspapers allow you to change subscription term online. It’s 2017 and newspapers haven’t figured out web forms with radio buttons.

Newspapers all have competent digital departments, but you can only change your subscription by calling a phone number.

As the Upton Sinclair quote goes, "It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it."

reply


> You have to sit through an online chat session which takes longer than it should. Apparently you’re not allowed to cancel your subscription until you answer the question, how is your day going?

This right here is why PayPal won online payments. They're extremely consumer friendly. One button cancellation, no fucking around. I don't even bother going to sites any more, I just open PayPal and hit cancel.

I basically won't work with anything that's not PayPal or Bitcoin these days due to hassles like this.

Out of curiosity, does anyone have any experience getting their credit card company to cancel all future payments to a company? Is this easy to do?

reply


Final will do it. They allow you to create a card for each payee, which you can cancel at any time.

https://www.getfinal.com/

(I have a card, but am not otherwise affiliated with them.)

reply


Looks cool but it's US-only, so not something I can use.

reply


Required a phone call with a little repetition of my request to 2 people, as well as explanation of the reason for canceling... but not that hard. (Chase Bank)

Certainly not as simple as on online form though.

reply


Best line: "First, I’ll note that I have a pretty much unlimited media budget. If I can afford to spend a hundred dollars per month poisoning myself with tequila, I can spend that much on information."

reply


Yes. Stated humorously, but presumably meant seriously.

I've concluded the same about informational media such as books, magazines, music. If I'm paying attention to it and getting value, it's generally worth paying for and not agonizing about the price.

reply


I loved the content in the Journal but unfortunately I was put off by their sneaky behaviour when they charged my card for the next month's subscription after the free month. Granted I should've set an alert but, they could've at least informed me once before it expired.

To then cancel it, I had to make a call and stay on it for half hour. I still can't figure out who's coming with these hackneyed marketing "solutions" at media houses.

reply


Unfortunately this is an extremely common practice. Usually what I do to avoid such things is to immediately cancel once they give me the free one as with most services you'll get to keep your subscription to the end of the month anyways.

reply


He's lucky he didn't try to subscribe to a local Hearst paper.

I subscribed because I like the paper and the newsstand in my building closed. But the process is bizarre -- They only let you subscribe in weird increments of weeks vs. months. Then you get what they call "bonus" weeks, but the outcome is that the billing system ends up double-billing you for up to one week, and you can't predict when the bills will come.

reply


With all the talk of these businesses struggling, and their supposed focus on moving into the future, I would be a pretty upset shareholder to find out that they have the user experience this...wrong?!

Although honestly, not shocked by anything here.

reply


The user experience is the ad sales department and they're usually very nice folks. The experience in the linked article is the experience of being the product sold. Its like the difference between working in marketing at KFC which is probably entertaining, vs being a factory farmed bird which probably isn't as much fun.

reply


It is bizarre that we don't have any consumer protection law around requiring an option for online cancellation for subscriptions that offer online purchases.

edit: spelling ;-)

reply


Won't do any good. Newspapers are exempt from do not call lists and you better believe their lobbyists would get them exempted from that as well.

reply


I agree with the sentiment, but I think you meant to use "bizarre".

reply


Hah! Thanks

reply


Financial Times is good too; similar PoV as the WSJ, but 100% less Murdoch control.

reply


I canceled my WSJ sub years ago, because I could see it going downhill after Murdoch took over.

reply


This guy's approach reminds me of why I ended up with Dish instead of DirecTV. Dish was the one that lets me DOWNGRADE my service without forcing me to pick up the phone. Cancel HBO? Just click!

reply


10/10 post. It was interesting, short, and to the point and matched precisely to the title (i.e. no clickbait)

reply


Okay, this is a good look into the payment systems of all three, but I feel like judging them solely by that and not by the content of the actual paper is probably not the right metric to use here.

reply


Yet, its strangely fair, in that regardless of the content of the Times, billing in that industry is so bad, and billing at the Times is so unusually awful within industry standards, that he couldn't give them money to subscribe.

By analogy I trade money for code, and I won't sell code to you (nothing personal, just can't), so you can wonder how good my code is, but it doesn't really matter because I won't sell you my code regardless of its quality level.

reply


His logic makes sense to me.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: