Think that genraally we're learning that these things should be automated for us: loading data traditionally sucks. GraphQL is really where it's at!
To me it just break all encapsulation and just lead to massive tangled code that is really hard to maintain …
Edit: I want to clarify what I mean with the «too much magic» part. It's not redux itself which has too much magic in it, just your application flow that becomes magic when using redux, especially with libraries like the one showed by this article or redux-form[1].
So the "edit" part of your comment is key here: frameworks built on top of redux, including middlewares, store enhancers and stuff can definitely lead to an app that is hard to reason about with side effects happening in places you don't expect.
IMO that ends up being the worse of both world: even with all that tooling, Redux is far from terse (in favor of being explicit), but you also get the drawback of a deeply layered framework. This isn't worth it. There are other frameworks and tools that do this better. If you want to be terse, and don't mind throwing in a lot of layers on top of your code to achieve it, use one of the countless other (mainstream!) solutions to do so.
Redux really excel at "putting the code in your face", giving you easy to follow logic where very little is abstracted (and when it's abstracted, it's just via simple function composition). And at doing that, it is amazing and is my pattern of choice. At anything that diverge from that though, it is so bad it's not funny. Right tool for the right job :)
Redux itself has absolutely no magic. The only "magic" I see is when you add state diffing and memoization (reselect). And even in this case, it's not really hard to understand what's happening.
React with redux is just a big pubsub system, how you set up your application state and how each component interacts with that state will decide how "tangled" and hard to maintain your code is.
> you lose the concept of independent components
How? Components take props. They're just as independent as they were previously.
> everybody is notified of the inner state of each component
This... isn't the case.
Redux (and Flux in general) is useful when there is application-level data that needs to be shared across different components, and otherwise something ends up being a prop to a bunch of things that shouldn't be. Or when you want something to remain around when components go out of scope. If you don't have this problem, Redux is overkill. For larger apps, it's damn useful.
> How? Components take props. They're just as independent as they were previously.
But in raw react it's straitforward: props are properties passed in the jsx tag of the element. With redux your props just pop out of nowhere when some event is dispatched somewhere in your code and your (smart) component can also change any other component's state without you knowing it. I know this kind of behavior can be useful sometimes (because you exactly want to do that) but in many situation you don't need it (in the same app I mean).
My problem with redux is that it makes the remote control implicit instead of explicit. Plus you don't always control redux by yourself but are also encouraged to use a lot of librairies that tamper the global state behind your back: redux-router, redux-form, etc.
