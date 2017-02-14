Ask HN: How do you sell your software for Windows?

From a buyers side I find the ranking/search of the store sub-par, so you might need other advertising to increase your visibility. You might also need other channels as depending on your apps technical details you might be limited to windows 8+ or 10.
edit: one important thing for me when buying software from any appstore is: please provide a link to a privacy policy, where not only legal stuff, but a technical explaination is provided about the app capabilities. Example: The app requests access to contacts, no data is collected, it is used to be able to send email to your contacts on your request. The app needs access to your photos. It is needed to be able to save new pictures. No pictures are read, or used in any other way from your pictures.
These can give confidence about your app, and make a difference for me when choosing alternatives. (Overall I trust sandboxed app-store apps more than desktop apps.)