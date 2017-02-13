Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
[flagged]
alexc05 on Feb 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite



They're going to have to deal with this situation before it melts down in a huge way.


Why is this big news?


...and it's been flagged. HN working as intended!


who cares




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: