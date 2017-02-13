Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Denim Dilemma: U.S. cotton farmers worry about Trump’s trade policies
(
wsj.com
)
2 points
by
jseliger
on Feb 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
gydfi
on Feb 13, 2017
US cotton farmers worrying that Republican policies threaten their livelihood by robbing them of their cheap labour. Everything old is new again...
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: