If you're looking for more material to learn React, I keep a big list of links to high-quality tutorials and articles on React, Redux, ES6, and related topics, at https://github.com/markerikson/react-redux-links . Specifically intended to be a great starting point for anyone trying to learn the ecosystem, as well as a source of solid info on more advanced topics.
https://github.com/kay-is/react-from-zero
Also, I started blogging this year, maybe some of the (React) posts help:
https://dev.to/kayis
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13170837
Lots of upvotes, some discussion there.
(FWIW, Max Stoiber did the same thing with his React/Redux/Immutable tutorial [0], and I'm actually hoping to turn my own "Practical Redux" tutorial series [1] into an Educative.io course in the near future as well.)
[0] https://www.educative.io/collection/5642398931615744/5741031...
[1] http://blog.isquaredsoftware.com/series/practical-redux/
Kind of like TodoMVC, but with a more substantial app.
We are working with authors to either transform their existing content into an interactive course or create entirely new content from scratch.
If you are a content creator instead in knowing more, send me an email. My email is in my profile.
Happy to answer any questions.
Feel free to send me an email if you more questions(email in profile).
[0]: https://www.educative.io/terms
[1]: https://www.educative.io/collection/page/6630002/170001/2200...
