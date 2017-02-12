Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Road to Learn React.js – Build Hacker News App (educative.io)
122 points by educative on Feb 12, 2017 | 15 comments



I've plugged Robin's previous posts and materials many times, because they really are that good. If you're looking to get into React, I'm sure this course will be worth looking into. (For one excellent example of his writing, you might want to look at his recent post "Tips to Learn React + Redux in 2017": https://www.robinwieruch.de/tips-to-learn-react-redux/ ).

If you're looking for more material to learn React, I keep a big list of links to high-quality tutorials and articles on React, Redux, ES6, and related topics, at https://github.com/markerikson/react-redux-links . Specifically intended to be a great starting point for anyone trying to learn the ecosystem, as well as a source of solid info on more advanced topics.


For people who want to learn some concepts before (or after) they built such an app:

https://github.com/kay-is/react-from-zero

Also, I started blogging this year, maybe some of the (React) posts help:

https://dev.to/kayis


This Show HN from mid-December on Robin's blog post looks related:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13170837

Lots of upvotes, some discussion there.


Yeah, that post was for Robin's self-published book. This link is a paid interactive course based on the same material.

(FWIW, Max Stoiber did the same thing with his React/Redux/Immutable tutorial [0], and I'm actually hoping to turn my own "Practical Redux" tutorial series [1] into an Educative.io course in the near future as well.)

[0] https://www.educative.io/collection/5642398931615744/5741031...

[1] http://blog.isquaredsoftware.com/series/practical-redux/


Oh. Practical Redux is your doing; Good stuff. Thanks.


Thanks, glad you like it! I've paused the series for a bit so I can focus on some other tasks for the immediate near future, but have a bunch more topics that I plan to write about. If you're interested, I've got a list of tentatively planned blog posts at https://gist.github.com/markerikson/840fc9baf9598971ae252b92... .


Paywalled. Not saying it's not a good resource, just putting that out there so others are aware.


http://www.threaditjs.com/ implements an HN-like app with user submissions, threaded discussions and backend communication with various frameworks (Angular, Backbone, Ember, Mithril, React and Vue).

Kind of like TodoMVC, but with a more substantial app.


I'm one of the co-founders of Educative which is an interactive learning platform for software developers.

We are working with authors to either transform their existing content into an interactive course or create entirely new content from scratch.

If you are a content creator instead in knowing more, send me an email. My email is in my profile.

Happy to answer any questions.


Just bought it. I've been building a React app for about 2 weeks, but there's always more to learn. I look forward to following along with this tutorial!


This comes across as an advertisement.


Does anyone know how the 30day back thing works?


Just send an email to returns@educative.io.


But I can't seem to find the fine-print conditions.


Here are the Terms[0] and FAQs[1].

Feel free to send me an email if you more questions(email in profile).

[0]: https://www.educative.io/terms

[1]: https://www.educative.io/collection/page/6630002/170001/2200...




