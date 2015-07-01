Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The CIA Is Sharing Declassified Maps (smithsonianmag.com)
13 points by bane 49 minutes ago





Related is the story of Soviet maps. The Soviets had engaged in a monumental effort to map the world and then during the collapse in one of the republics the classified stack of maps got in the hands of Westerners:

https://www.sovietmaps.com/

Here is a longer article about it:

https://www.wired.com/2015/07/secret-cold-war-maps/

And also the map of San Francisco from the 80s:

http://i.imgur.com/SdmmFUd.jpg

I'm really curious why this 14 mile strip of Antarctica is censored:

https://www.google.com/maps/place/70%C2%B010'04.0%22S+87%C2%...

Satellite map images with missing or unclear data:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satellite_map_images_with_miss...

The maps: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ciagov/albums

