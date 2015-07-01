https://www.sovietmaps.com/
Here is a longer article about it:
https://www.wired.com/2015/07/secret-cold-war-maps/
And also the map of San Francisco from the 80s:
http://i.imgur.com/SdmmFUd.jpg
reply
https://www.google.com/maps/place/70%C2%B010'04.0%22S+87%C2%...
Satellite map images with missing or unclear data:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satellite_map_images_with_miss...
https://www.sovietmaps.com/
Here is a longer article about it:
https://www.wired.com/2015/07/secret-cold-war-maps/
And also the map of San Francisco from the 80s:
http://i.imgur.com/SdmmFUd.jpg
reply