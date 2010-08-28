If you have to add that to your User Agreement, what does that say about your service?
There has been litigation around this routinely, including (IIRC) a US holding that says that merchants are allowed to say X is cheaper for them than Y if that statement is accurate.
Edit: that may have been reversed on appeal. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-09-26/american-...
English is not my first language, does this mean that by calling PayPal a "payment method" i mischaracterize it? (is it a .. payment service .. whatever?)
Or does it mean that I agree not to "mischaracterize" PayPal in general because I don't like it? (then why would I offer it)
It's probably incompetence though since this can work both ways. If PayPal tried to bring legal action with this clause, the first defense one would look at is to simply respond, "Where did I say it was a payment method? The clause says I can't mischaracterize it as a payment method, and I didn't."
In any case as it reads most simply it says you can't call PayPal a payment method. I doubt that's what they really meant to say.
I know sellers sometimes try to do the same thing with credit cards, charge extra fees to credit card users.
Also, I read that they will raise costs soonish.
At the time I was young and stupid and idealistic and principled enough to waste a lot of time suing Paypal and the collections agency in small claims court (suing anyone in small claims court can be a pretty bad idea, even if you are technically in the right: https://jakeseliger.com/2010/08/28/dont-rent-an-apartment-fr... if your time and attention are worth anything). Still, I did definitely, definitively learn that you cannot trust and should not use Paypal.
CC is more cumbersome, because I don't want to give my primary credit card info for random merchants and creating new virtual card takes a few steps.
