Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PayPal adds “non-discouragement” clause to their User Agreement (paypal.com)
37 points by striking 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 17 comments | favorite





«In representations to your customers or in public communications, you agree not to mischaracterize PayPal as a payment method. At all of your points of sale (in whatever form), you agree not to try to dissuade or inhibit your customers from using PayPal; and, if you enable your customers to pay you with PayPal, you agree to treat PayPal’s payment mark at least at par with other payment methods offered.»

If you have to add that to your User Agreement, what does that say about your service?

reply


This is de rigeur in payments; the brand guidelines for the big three credit card companies have similar things IIRC. They don't want you to say "Visa accepted here THOSE BASTARDS we prefer Amex" or otherwise interfere with their customer relationships while servicing your customer relationships.

There has been litigation around this routinely, including (IIRC) a US holding that says that merchants are allowed to say X is cheaper for them than Y if that statement is accurate.

Edit: that may have been reversed on appeal. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-09-26/american-...

reply


Maybe it's only my anecdotal experience, but I've seen a lot more merchants lately flat out stop accepting expense payment methods like Amex, and these were all merchants that I had previously been able to use Amex at before.

reply


"you agree not to mischaracterize PayPal as a payment method"

English is not my first language, does this mean that by calling PayPal a "payment method" i mischaracterize it? (is it a .. payment service .. whatever?) Or does it mean that I agree not to "mischaracterize" PayPal in general because I don't like it? (then why would I offer it)

reply


Your english is good. It's very unclear what it means as the sentence can be parsed different ways. That suggests that either their lawyers are incompetent and shouldn't be let near a contract, or they are are competent and therefore are intentionally trying to fool their customers.

It's probably incompetence though since this can work both ways. If PayPal tried to bring legal action with this clause, the first defense one would look at is to simply respond, "Where did I say it was a payment method? The clause says I can't mischaracterize it as a payment method, and I didn't."

In any case as it reads most simply it says you can't call PayPal a payment method. I doubt that's what they really meant to say.

reply


I was confused by this language too. I think it means that in the context of PayPal being a payment method, you agree not to mischaracterize it in any way.

reply


English is my first language and I find the wording confusing as well.

reply


Part of it seems to be saying you can't charge people extra fees to use paypal.

I know sellers sometimes try to do the same thing with credit cards, charge extra fees to credit card users.

reply


I read that regarding all your PoS that Paypal is about to enter into direct competition with e.g. Apple Pay and others.

Also, I read that they will raise costs soonish.

reply


I'm amazed people will still use Paypal. The horror stories about it are legion online; I had my own, many years ago, when I did some editing work for someone who then disputed the charge on their credit card. Paypal then retroactively decided that I had a negative balance on my account!

At the time I was young and stupid and idealistic and principled enough to waste a lot of time suing Paypal and the collections agency in small claims court (suing anyone in small claims court can be a pretty bad idea, even if you are technically in the right: https://jakeseliger.com/2010/08/28/dont-rent-an-apartment-fr... if your time and attention are worth anything). Still, I did definitely, definitively learn that you cannot trust and should not use Paypal.

reply


As a customer I very much prefer PayPal. If site supports PayPal as payment method, this increases the propability of getting my money.

CC is more cumbersome, because I don't want to give my primary credit card info for random merchants and creating new virtual card takes a few steps.

reply


PP froze my account. (concentrated buyer exposure) They asked me what im selling, i said i offer software services , they asked what is the product , what do i deliver, i said i deliver code , they asked for the service agreement, i said well you'd have to ask the buyer that. They asked me to send them the last 4 invoices , i did. long story short , It was PITA to refund my bread , getting paid with STRIPE is better now. WHAT a damn hassle! I got the buyer on the phone W/ PP.PP said to me only thing i can do i is refund the last 4 invoices and get paid outside PP. Buyer said there is NO issue at all we are very happy with seller services. PP said to buyer nothing you did or can do. they'd hold my bread for 180 days then said 90 OR i can refund , each time i called i spoke to someone different, they said it was their system, not my fault or the buyer , buyer made no claims at all.. Lucky the buyer was cool enough to help me. I had to call PP each time todo a refund. Lift HOLD refund, do again. What a damn HASSLE! i set up stripe the next day and its all good to go now! good lucky with PP. they can hold your shit without informing you and you can't do jack shit. And i had people to pay! I am kinda pissed but happy i got paid all my invoices. Does this mean i can't write a blog post about what happ to me? maybe this type of shit is normal with PP.

reply


Write a blog post but use few paragraphs ;) the story is interesting but difficult to read.

reply


People will continue to prefer PayPal alternatives when the costs are so much higher to use paypal and I would assume this is generally difficult to enforce because it relies on a user telling paypal that a vendor asked them to use an alternative method. I would make paypal my last payment option offered to a buyer.

reply


There's sites where they openly ask buyers not to use PP for some items that are high fraud risk and allow PP for less risky items. This means retailers will just drop PP as an option completely. I generally use it for most of my online buying as it's become difficult lately to use prepaid cards for some reason, I used to be able to effortlessly convert cryptocurrency into a virtual visa and buy anything but alas. Paypal, for buyers, is an easy experience now there's no waiting for your account to be loaded from a bank.

reply


As a buyer, I would rather send in a check or not make the purchase before using Pay Pal.

reply


Why is eBay so protective of PayPal? PayPal has been a separate company from eBay since 2015.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: