Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
A GNU-Readline Like Library for .NET/.NET Core
(
github.com
)
15 points
by
tonerdo
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
youdontknowtho
17 minutes ago
That's really cool. I was just looking at the ReadLine that the PowerShell team released the other day.
reply
dmarlow
7 minutes ago
Do you have a link? I can't seem to locate it. Thanks!
reply
tonerdo
0 minutes ago
This might be the PS library he's talking about:
https://github.com/lzybkr/PSReadLine
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply