A GNU-Readline Like Library for .NET/.NET Core
(
github.com
)
15 points
by
tonerdo
1 hour ago
|
youdontknowtho
12 minutes ago
That's really cool. I was just looking at the ReadLine that the PowerShell team released the other day.
dmarlow
3 minutes ago
Do you have a link? I can't seem to locate it. Thanks!
