Tesla's entire marketing message is about how they are saving the planet. It's really ironic then how many times I've heard about the terrible working conditions at their factories. One cannot really trust a message about saving the planet when you don't care about the people who need the saving.

It would be sensible to sacrifice the well-being of a small group in order to save the whole, if it's necessary to do so. I don't think your inference makes any sense. Poor working conditions for one factory and saving the planet as a whole are different concerns.

That said, I would certainly like to see them improve in this area. I'm a big fan of Tesla, but they are not without their flaws, and working conditions appear to be one of them. They should do better. Not because it somehow conflicts with their mission, but just because it's the right thing to do.

It's all about where you put the horizon in your short-term thinking. It's sort of like refusing to have your army defend against an invasion because some of your soldiers may die, when you're pretty sure the invaders are going to kill more people than that anyway if not stopped.

If Tesla's management really believes they are changing the world and having a non-negligible impact, then they might easily justify to themselves that while they aren't the most benevolent of employers, they make up for it with what they do. The problem is that a) people may not even agree their goal is beneficial, or b) accepting the prior as true may not agree the degree to which their actions are beneficial in the end, or c) accepting both the prior as true may not care because those actions may disproportionately affect the person in question.

In any case, I don't think it's as simple as you make it out to be.

I don't agree with this. I think the two are completely orthogonal. Your argument hinges on the assumption that saving the planet is strictly for the benefit of the humans living on the planet, and that seems wildly arrogant.

Then who or what is it for? Who cares about the earth if humans don't benefit? It's just a floating rock.

How about all the rest of the incredible amount of life that we share this floating rock with?

Well, for starters, more than half of that "life" doesn't even have thumbs, so even if that life were sentient beyond eat/fuck/kill, it couldn't pick up rocks or anything. I would say the majority of "life" on this planet is dumpster life, evolutionary mishaps that haven't yet been culled. There are more interesting animals out there, elephants, dolphins, etc., but again, thumbs.

> Then who or what is it for? Who cares about the earth if humans don't benefit? It's just a floating rock.

This is not directed at you personally, but the view that humans are all that matters is a kind of species narcissism. In fact, we derive all sorts of benefits from other species, such that if all of them were to disappear, so would we.

Makes no sense to me. Are you saying a doctor who smokes is not a good doctor ?

American workers should realize that they are competing with Chinese workers who will give life and limb to work in the environment that Tesla is providing them. They should either compete or let the Chinese do the work for 1/10th of the cost instead of whining about not getting diet soda in vending machines.

And the Chinese worker should feel lucky his job isn't shipped to Vietnam!...

And the Vietnamese worker should feel lucky his job isn't shipped to Bangladesh!...

And the Bangladeshi adult worker should feel lucky his job isn't given to Bangladeshi 9-year-olds!...

Seriously, you are right that if wages go too high and it's convenient for the company, they will take production elsewhere. That's not an argument for workers shutting up and taking scraps; it's an argument for a global minimum wage.

tl;dr Worker at the Tesla plant in Fremont, CA wants a union at the plant. There are a lot of grievances, including: health and safety; questionably legal attempts to stop workers from organizing; low pay; long hours; management that doesn't listen.

Such evil management ? They should move to Mexico from Fremont.

could you leave stuff like that at reddit?

The workers should feel free to form a union -- this is a fundamental right. The risk is that management will increase the number of robots in an already highly automated factory, eventually replacing all the humans.

Then the robots will form a union.

Why cant the workers create a forum and a bug tracking system and write their concerns and let everyone up-vote it and get the management to address them.

Organizing is so easy and transparent with technology. You do not have to use old-fashioned politically motivated words like "workers union"

