14 Character Random Number Generator in C (theorangeduck.com)
25 points by orangeduck 1 hour ago | 2 comments





Cool, and even cooler that the idea is due to Knuth.

I found this typo entertaining:

Technically it could be replaced by any other large prime number. The most important thing is that it must have few factors, and be large enough to distribute information into the higher value bits when the integer overflows.

Surely any prime number has "few factors", i.e. none other than itself and 1? I guess the "prime" in the first sentence is a typo, since the second sentence reads as if the first one didn't say "prime".

I noticed that too, I think he may be referring to the fact that generating super large actual prime numbers is hard, so people use probabilistic algorithms to generate probably almost primes

