I found this typo entertaining:
Technically it could be replaced by any other large prime number. The most important thing is that it must have few factors, and be large enough to distribute information into the higher value bits when the integer overflows.
Surely any prime number has "few factors", i.e. none other than itself and 1? I guess the "prime" in the first sentence is a typo, since the second sentence reads as if the first one didn't say "prime".
reply
I found this typo entertaining:
Technically it could be replaced by any other large prime number. The most important thing is that it must have few factors, and be large enough to distribute information into the higher value bits when the integer overflows.
Surely any prime number has "few factors", i.e. none other than itself and 1? I guess the "prime" in the first sentence is a typo, since the second sentence reads as if the first one didn't say "prime".
reply