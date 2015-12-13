What Trump did was disruptive and unpopular, but its important to recognise that international politics isn't about whether one lady dies in hospital (which was fake [2]), its about whether hundreds of people die and if countries can work together. Trump has shown that he is not unwilling to play hardball with the international community if it won't start doing its part about cleaning up the mid-East.
A case might be made for shutting down new refugees from those countries, or even new non-refugee visas. But there's no sane case to be made for keeping out people with green cards.
She had a visa, but perhaps she should have been further vetted, yes?
DHS needs to be disbanded.
> Except all of the actual journalism being done on
> the Trump administration suggests incompetence, not malice
The 'journalism' shows large amounts of malice. It's not just incompetence.
Gust Avrakotos: As long as the press sees sex and drugs behind the left hand, you can park a battle carrier behind the right hand and no one's gonna fucking notice.
I mean, it's not like their eventual goal is eating babies or something - they want to grab power & wealth, which they'll do for four years then disappear. I'd pay 1% of the US' GDP to buy them out of that investment gladly.
Sadly, Occam's razor shreds this theory. All signs indicate a plain old regressive cadre of incompetence, with everyone who understands how this "government" thing works having run for the hills / private enterprise. :(
