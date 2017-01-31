Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Immigration Ban Is a Headfake, and We’re Falling for It (medium.com)
7 points by elnado 33 minutes ago





DHS is a department created with the intention of being evil and removing freedoms. Before jumping to this massive power grab coup conclusion by potus, people really need to understand how bad DHS is. All the information is out there documenting their abuses of the freedoms of the citizens and noncitizens of the USA. It is not something new with the Trump administration. They routinely ignore courts, even the supreme court, and neither Bush nor Obama could keep them under control. Trump will also not be able to control them. While the Trump order gave them some latitude to run amok with their abuse, historically they have always abused their power and treated all people with distain.

DHS needs to be disbanded.

By "immigration ban", did you mean "90 immigration halt based on countries flagged as dangerous by the previous administration, that has been able to encourage Saudi Arabia to sign up for a Mid-East safe zone for refugees to help keep them closer to their homes and families[0] as well as encourage Pakistan to arrest a known terrorist who killed 100 Indians and has been free for 8 years[1]"?

What Trump did was disruptive and unpopular, but its important to recognise that international politics isn't about whether one lady dies in hospital (which was fake [2]), its about whether hundreds of people die and if countries can work together. Trump has shown that he is not unwilling to play hardball with the international community if it won't start doing its part about cleaning up the mid-East.

[0] - http://www.huffingtonpost.com/michael-hughes/saudis-uae-pred... [1] - https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/pakistan-f... [2] - https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2017/02/0...

Banning existing visa holders isn't "playing hardball," it's just downright evil.

A case might be made for shutting down new refugees from those countries, or even new non-refugee visas. But there's no sane case to be made for keeping out people with green cards.

Previous discussions: https://hn.algolia.com/?query=headfake&sort=byDate&prefix=fa...

Except all of the actual journalism being done on the Trump administration suggests incompetence, not malice, to be at the heart of its struggles.

I've thought the same thing for a while. It reminds me of the line from Charlie Wilson's War...

Gust Avrakotos: As long as the press sees sex and drugs behind the left hand, you can park a battle carrier behind the right hand and no one's gonna fucking notice.

I feel as though Hanlon's Razor applies here, but I'm not quite 100% confident.

I find the idea that this is all some Machiavellian scheme somewhat reassuring. It would imply a level of competence we haven't seen in conservative leadership (this group in particular) in decades.

I mean, it's not like their eventual goal is eating babies or something - they want to grab power & wealth, which they'll do for four years then disappear. I'd pay 1% of the US' GDP to buy them out of that investment gladly.

Sadly, Occam's razor shreds this theory. All signs indicate a plain old regressive cadre of incompetence, with everyone who understands how this "government" thing works having run for the hills / private enterprise. :(

