Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
A pragmatic decision on GNU Emacs versus Vim for programming
(
utoronto.ca
)
19 points
by
zeveb
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
colordrops
27 minutes ago
This just reads like anyone who's flirted with both editors. "I'm really familiar with <editor A>, and I see the merits of <editor B> and wanted to use it, but in the end I'm very familiar with <editor A> and decided to stick with it". Not much insight here.
reply
brudgers
8 minutes ago
There are significant architectural differences between Vim and Emacs which mean that each better accommodates some workflows better than others. In the author's case the architectural differences manifested in the mechanisms for extending core functionality. Vim was initially designed to do one thing well...edit text. Emacs was designed to do whatever the user wants whether that's editing text or something else or choosing their own definition of what it means to edit text (e.g. org-mode). Each approach has value for different tasks for different people at different times. That doesn't mean that one is not better than the other for a particular person/task.
reply
sdegutis
21 minutes ago
Also, "I learned $A and got really good at it, and shunned $B figuring $A was superior in every way, but my experience with things similar to $B convinced me to learn it, and ultimately I realized I like it much better than $A, and have been happily using $B for years now."
reply
sevensor
33 minutes ago
This guy is completely correct in his decision. If you want magic, use emacs, don't try to shoehorn it into vim. One of the reasons I left vim for kakoune is that the impulse to turn vim into an IDE has led to scope creep. Vim feels huge these days, where kak does a much better job of deferring to other applications what they do well.
reply
jaequery
9 minutes ago
this post doesnt make sense to me, he could just run vim from emacs using evil/viper mode. perhaps he is new to emacs?
reply
brudgers
3 minutes ago
To me, running evil-mode feels like an extra layer of complexity that makes it harder to debug problems. Vim has a good support ecosystem. Emacs has a good support ecosystem. But the intersection where evil-mode lives is not a particularly robust ecosystem...debugging problems means dealing with three things: Vim, emacs in general, and evil-mode and then trying to sort out where the problem sits.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply