Node-noop – Implements a noop function (github.com)
Isn't this typical of what you get when you have a language that's easy for newcomers to pick up?

At one point it was PHP. Then it was Rails. Of late it's been Node. I'm sure Windows users might have some old VB war stories. (Admittedly, I'm not sure what to make of the Java StackOverflow tag, seeing that it's also is a sewers. Presumably school or Android related.)

Edit: good related reading:

http://yosefk.com/blog/redundancy-vs-dependencies-which-is-w...

This is nice. Now we finally have a template npm project for everything, with no side-effect.

This one is also nice: https://github.com/sindresorhus/noop3 It has a noop factory :-)

I really want to assume this is a joke - and yet I'm left totally uncertain!

Yes, it is a joke, check the tags at the github repo:

  ironically-shitty
  javascript
  left-pad-level-dumb-module
  noop
  parody
  satire

// Here we benchmark node-noop against various other things that are known // to do nothing to see if we have the fastest way of doing nothing.

I keep thinking we've reached peak npm, but node.js keeps surprising me. :)

While this is an extreme case of course, packages by themselves are quite cheap (apart from installing times), and usually if the author tries to keep the dependencies in check it doesn't really create a mess.

In practice though, even the smallest toy project will pull out hundred tiny dependencies.

This is why funny stories like leftpadgate can happen.

Relying on an external dependency is a net win if and only if the time gain overcomes the loss of control.

Maybe regrouping all these tiny libraries under an umbrella project (lets call it node-utils or js-tinytools or whatever) will mitigate the problem?

This project will not have any external dependency though will be used by most of the projects and ergo might be watched with much more attention.

Grouping all these tiny libraries under an umbrella project will just end up like PHP. No consistency, and various levels of repetition and redundancy and quality.

Having them separate like this at least means that if one library doesn't implement things 'right' you can switch to another easily.

