At one point it was PHP. Then it was Rails. Of late it's been Node. I'm sure Windows users might have some old VB war stories. (Admittedly, I'm not sure what to make of the Java StackOverflow tag, seeing that it's also is a sewers. Presumably school or Android related.)
Edit: good related reading:
http://yosefk.com/blog/redundancy-vs-dependencies-which-is-w...
reply
ironically-shitty
javascript
left-pad-level-dumb-module
noop
parody
satire
This is why funny stories like leftpadgate can happen.
Relying on an external dependency is a net win if and only if the time gain overcomes the loss of control.
Maybe regrouping all these tiny libraries under an umbrella project (lets call it node-utils or js-tinytools or whatever) will mitigate the problem?
This project will not have any external dependency though will be used by most of the projects and ergo might be watched with much more attention.
Having them separate like this at least means that if one library doesn't implement things 'right' you can switch to another easily.
At one point it was PHP. Then it was Rails. Of late it's been Node. I'm sure Windows users might have some old VB war stories. (Admittedly, I'm not sure what to make of the Java StackOverflow tag, seeing that it's also is a sewers. Presumably school or Android related.)
Edit: good related reading:
http://yosefk.com/blog/redundancy-vs-dependencies-which-is-w...
reply