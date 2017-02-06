Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Implementing a Principal Component Analysis (PCA) – In Python, Step by Step (sebastianraschka.com)
31 points by nafizh 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





If anyone is interested, I also wrote a post on PCA this past weekend, but it uh... didn't get any upvotes :(

http://michaeljflynn.net/2017/02/06/a-tutorial-on-principal-...

reply


If anyone is interested, a much faster technique is using the randomized methods from https://arxiv.org/abs/0909.4061 - see e.g. http://scikit-learn.org/stable/modules/generated/sklearn.dec...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: