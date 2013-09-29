Hacker News
How the NSA obtains and uses airline reservations (2013)
papersplease.org
38 points
by
spaceboy
3 hours ago
sandworm101
2 minutes ago
The NSA is tracking flight data is no great reveal. When we fly we share that fact with countless international organizations. Government boarder services. Airport secuity. Credit card companies. Insurers. And certainly the airlines. Anyone who thinks that air travel was ever private, pre or post-911, doesnt appreciate the number of information systems involved with moving people across boarders via aircraft. The data was always open to whatever organization could express a reasonable need.
