|
|Ask HN: ASUS Tinker Board withdrawn?
|
1 point by tankenmate 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi all, so I was looking for details of price for the recently soft released ASUS Tinker Board (a more powerful competitor to the Raspberry Pi). Previously it was selling on Farnell/CPC [0] and there were details on ASUS's website (specs, specs sheets, FAQs etc) and it is all gone.
Anyone have any insights?
[0] http://cpc.farnell.com/asus/90mb0qy1-m0eay0/tinker-board-2gb-1-8ghz-4k-gb/dp/SC14363
p.s. it must have happened recently (the last few hours / days) as Google hasn't caught up to the change yet.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact