Ask HN: ASUS Tinker Board withdrawn?

Hi all, so I was looking for details of price for the recently soft released ASUS Tinker Board (a more powerful competitor to the Raspberry Pi). Previously it was selling on Farnell/CPC [0] and there were details on ASUS's website (specs, specs sheets, FAQs etc) and it is all gone. Anyone have any insights? [0] http://cpc.farnell.com/asus/90mb0qy1-m0eay0/tinker-board-2gb-1-8ghz-4k-gb/dp/SC14363 p.s. it must have happened recently (the last few hours / days) as Google hasn't caught up to the change yet.