For example, in my job, since none of the frontend APIs need to handle that many requests at once, we're considering setting up a few node "frontend APIs" to lift application complexities from our JS single page app up one level. Stuff like having to hit multiple inconsistent APIs, dealing with formatting issues, etc. If you have a single API it seems much easier to deal with that, as well as expand it as time goes on. But due to lack of knowledge and experience, I don't have as much confidence with pushing this decision as I'd like. We'll obviously end up investing time and effort in performing benchmarks to make sure it meets our requirements first, but as since we're a startup that's not so large, we can't realistically afford to dump THAT much time into something that doesn't end up getting us some clear benefits.
A bit related to the topic... I know it's not exciting and sexy, but I wish more people wrote about larger non-trivial applications and how they end up tackling the challenges they encountered and details of the kinds of scales they handled. Both with respect to architecture and scaling. Maybe it's my lack of experience, but I find it really difficult to guess at how much money certain things will end up costing before doing a "close-to-real-world implementation".
For example, they're using Apache as a reference point, but Apache does so much more than their code example. For one thing, you'll want to try disabling .htaccess support and static file serving so Apache doesn't actually hit the disk, like their code example doesn't.
I've found it trivial to make Python perform on the order of dozens of millions of requests per second, and I can keep scaling that basically indefinitely. But all I'm really testing, as is the given code example in the article, is a bit of looping and string manipulation.
No, no you haven't. This is not a cluster of servers, this is one single thread serving 1 million responses per second. Inside of Node.js.
Really curious. How did you achieve that? When you say "dozens of millions", it implies a minimum of 24+ million requests per second, which is quite unbelievable.
nginx is a fully fledged webserver with logging enabled out of the box, and other bells and whistles. By just having logs enabled for example you're adding significant load on the server because of log formatting, writes to disk, etc.
At the very least include the configs of each server tested.
I haven't had the time to add configurations for every server tested (esp. Apache & NGINX) but the main point here is to showcase the Node.js vs. Node.js with µWS perf. difference.
>Japronto's own (ridiculous) pipeline script
are you trolling? :)
As a community we have to work on addons and make node the true versatile and performant language it should be :)
https://nodejs.org/api/addons.html
