(More than) one million requests/second in Node.js (github.com)
Although it mirrors what the other parent comments are making, I wish there was more information readily available (or maybe it is, and I'm just not aware of where to look for it?) information about what real-world performance is like in different cases.

For example, in my job, since none of the frontend APIs need to handle that many requests at once, we're considering setting up a few node "frontend APIs" to lift application complexities from our JS single page app up one level. Stuff like having to hit multiple inconsistent APIs, dealing with formatting issues, etc. If you have a single API it seems much easier to deal with that, as well as expand it as time goes on. But due to lack of knowledge and experience, I don't have as much confidence with pushing this decision as I'd like. We'll obviously end up investing time and effort in performing benchmarks to make sure it meets our requirements first, but as since we're a startup that's not so large, we can't realistically afford to dump THAT much time into something that doesn't end up getting us some clear benefits.

A bit related to the topic... I know it's not exciting and sexy, but I wish more people wrote about larger non-trivial applications and how they end up tackling the challenges they encountered and details of the kinds of scales they handled. Both with respect to architecture and scaling. Maybe it's my lack of experience, but I find it really difficult to guess at how much money certain things will end up costing before doing a "close-to-real-world implementation".

If you need a consistent api (based on exisisting apis/endpoints) with formatting options you should consider graphql. Its made for exactly that purpose.

It's important to note that with all these "X requests per second" benchmarks, they're almost never testing actual performance, but rather just less features. The architecture (event loop, forking, threading or any combination of those) also matters a lot, but they serve completely different purposes.

For example, they're using Apache as a reference point, but Apache does so much more than their code example. For one thing, you'll want to try disabling .htaccess support and static file serving so Apache doesn't actually hit the disk, like their code example doesn't.

I've found it trivial to make Python perform on the order of dozens of millions of requests per second, and I can keep scaling that basically indefinitely. But all I'm really testing, as is the given code example in the article, is a bit of looping and string manipulation.

> I've found it trivial to make Python perform on the order of dozens of millions of requests per second [...]

No, no you haven't. This is not a cluster of servers, this is one single thread serving 1 million responses per second. Inside of Node.js.

> I've found it trivial to make Python perform on the order of dozens of millions of requests per second

Really curious. How did you achieve that? When you say "dozens of millions", it implies a minimum of 24+ million requests per second, which is quite unbelievable.

often times webserver benchmarks are misleading because of how the tests were done.

nginx is a fully fledged webserver with logging enabled out of the box, and other bells and whistles. By just having logs enabled for example you're adding significant load on the server because of log formatting, writes to disk, etc.

At the very least include the configs of each server tested.

And details on the wrk (load gen) setup too, please.

The pipelining benchmark is identical to that of Japronto (another, very similar thing posted here on HN a few days ago). Japronto's repo on GitHub holds the wrk pipelining script used.

I haven't had the time to add configurations for every server tested (esp. Apache & NGINX) but the main point here is to showcase the Node.js vs. Node.js with µWS perf. difference.

Does this pass all the HTTP tests in Node.js repo? If not the perf diff is irrelevant.

>HTTP pipelining (made famous by Japronto)

>Japronto's own (ridiculous) pipeline script

are you trolling? :)

Thanks for this amazing work ! Can't wait to use it.

As a community we have to work on addons and make node the true versatile and performant language it should be :)

https://nodejs.org/api/addons.html

