> We (the Git project) got control of the git-scm.com domain this year. We
> have never really had an "official" website, but I think a lot of people
> consider this to be one.
When I ran https://jscompress.com/ on Heroku, I was up to $100 per month for 2 2x Dynos. Completely absurd for a simple one-page Node.js app. I put in a little work moving it to DigitalOcean, and had it running great (and faster) on a $10 VPS.
I get the appeal of Heroku (I have used it several times), but man sometimes it feels like gouging when you can least afford it.
I don't really have a handle on what S3 costs 'at scale', but I think I'm willing to bet it would knock at least the 0 off the end.
CDN hosting of a static site is nearly $0 so def the best option in this case. Plenty of providers give free PRO service to OSS projects as well (i.e. netlify)
A) Get a Linode VM, put elastic search on it and have it load the text. Probably $20/month with that little text, tops.
B) Use something like KeyCDN to cache everything for long periods of time.
I doubt it'll cost $50/month.
As a famous writer once said: "ain't nobody got time for dat."
See https://doc.rust-lang.org/search-index.js for the messy back-end.
At 5 Watts and $0.30 per kilowatt-hour, a Raspberry Pi would cost $1.08/month to run.
With 1 free GB and $0.09/GB-month, S3 would be able to deliver 13 GB/month at a cost of $1.08/month.
So, RasPi at home gives you "unlimited" egress and a fixed cost, but you have increased latency, a rather small outgoing bandwidth (most likely), and all the downsides of running your own server.
S3 gives you unlimited bandwidth, low latency, and no server maintenance, but it's only competitive on price if you don't exceed 12GB of egress.
Overall I prefer S3, even if I think their egress prices are ridiculous. RasPi at home has some geeky cool factor, though...
NOTE: $0.30/kwh is basically what I pay (California) for any additional usage. These equations will favor home hosting if your electricity is cheaper.
Especially with the site being considered in 'maintenance mode', I doubt they want to manage a server aside from the other things they need to do.
For example, what pages get accessed the most anyway? I'm guessing the latest source code and maybe the latest release, though most people probably just apt-get git instead so it's probably mostly the source code. Then there are man pages and some other info pages, if I remember correctly. Sounds like the latest release + 90% of those text pages can easily fit in RAM. So memcached? Nah, the Linux kernel happily caches the files that you read from disk.
I don't know the actual numbers but it doesn't sound infeasible to me. A $230 hosting bill is very heavy though, I guess you'd need some serious fiber as well to provide the uplink. But again, without numbers it's all "maybe" and "probably".
That said I'd agree, Raspberry Pi's a great but not quite fast enough for serving a high-traffic website.
> The deployed site is hosted on Heroku. It's part of GitHub's
meta-account, and they pay the bills.
So why aren't they just using a GitHub page for this?
Wow, why ? You can get a VPS with 2Go Ram + 10 Go SSD for 3€ those days (https://www.ovh.com/fr/vps/).
That seems very expensive.
> Do we really need three expensive dynos, or a $50/mo database plan?
Sounds like there's the chance to optimize for what is, as they say, a static website. Why for a database that you're not using? (And what kind of a database plan do you have when it costs $50/month when it's apparently a (nearly?) empty database?!)
There is a bit of work to be done, but it shouldn't be too terrible if the templates and stuff are okay.
I think moving the site to a normal static site generator (like Jekyll) would deliver the most bang for the buck but would be quite the transition. The site would only need to be built upon a new commit and with the proper site generator it will only update the underlying HTML files that require a change. Then syncing the update HTML to whatever CDN is chosen.
Edit: GIthub seems to be paying for that but Heroku shouldn't even bill them.
Sounds like GitHub foots the bill.
The previous git website was http://git.or.cz/ , also run by a git contributor, and releases were (and still are) at https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/ .
