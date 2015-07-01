Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
JSMpeg – Decode It Like It's 1999 (jsmpeg.com)
117 points by phoboslab 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 36 comments | favorite





The "Why Use JSMPEG" section hits the nail on the head with respect to the needs of some projects I have worked on.

Particularly, I once needed to stream video from a UAV to multiple tablets and phones on a local network to allow collaborative annotations. Since it was a disaster response system there was no depending on external services, which at the time put WebRTC out of the picture (all of the easy to use implementations required internet access to use existing signaling services).

We ended up using MJPEG and then later a JavaScript implementation of a MPEG-1 decoder. This library certainly would have made my life a little easier at the time!

reply


> there was no depending on external services, which at the time put WebRTC out of the picture (all of the easy to use implementations required internet access to use existing signaling services)

See: https://github.com/cjb/serverless-webrtc

That's a good rough demo of how WebRTC connections can still be established with the ask/offers being conveyed out-of-band.

To make it a little more friendly for tablets (and to accomplish before messages expire) I'd think QR codes would be a reasonable way of passing the data without depending on an external service.

There could also be some extraneous information that can be stripped to save on the amount of data you pass between peers so that the QR code isn't excessively gross (see: https://webrtchacks.com/the-minimum-viable-sdp/)

reply


This is really cool! But the compression quality of MPEG1 is really nowhere close to h264.

If you're interested in this sorta thing, try taking a look at Broadway JS: https://github.com/mbebenita/Broadway

Here's a simple demo page they have setup: http://mbebenita.github.io/Broadway/foxDemo.html

Its entirely possible to use WebSockets to stream H264 to a browser and decode using broadway, and the performance is pretty good, even on mobile.

reply


This seems risky to use in production due to H.264 patent issues. MPEG-1, on the other hand, could seemingly work as a drop-in replacement for GIFs in a variety of cases with no such worries.

reply


Cisco's got a royalty-free codec that would let you decode like it's 2017. https://github.com/cisco/thor

reply


Actually, they don't.

Thor has been merged with Xiph's Dalaa into IETF's NETVC effort, and both Cisco and Xiph are backing this.

NETVC is a next generation codec designed to replace H264, H265, and all future MPEG codecs with a system that is not user- and developer-hostile wrt licensing lock-in via (possibly invalid) patents.

reply


Video decoding in JS is very impressive - really highlights the speed of modern interpreters. I especially love that a Björk track from the 90's is featured.

I recently worked on a personal project which had to play back .webm files, and I used a similar utility:

https://github.com/brion/ogv.js/

It decodes .webm files and plays them in the web. I believe it's also used by Wikipedia to play bag Ogg files.

reply


here is a nice talk about ogv.js: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/94956075

reply


I remember toying with this idea when I was doing some web-based slot-machine mobile games.

We had a ridiculous amount of assets(mostly animations) that had to be compressed, because one of the sales representatives noticed, that it's impossible to play any of the games if you're connected to a 2G network.

Eventually we didn't go with this solution, because it considerably reduced battery life and made the devices heat up too much.

reply


Combine this with webtorrent and you have yourself a real nice distribution platform.

reply


This has also opened up some awesome new browser experiments, such as playing GTAV in the browser (on an iPhone!)

http://phoboslab.org/log/2015/07/play-gta-v-in-your-browser-...

reply


The talk about JSMpeg is an awesome learning experience. https://fronteers.nl/congres/2015/sessions/jsmpeg-by-dominic...

reply


This begs the question, which codec is optimal in terms of "cpu-cycles-to-decode per second" for a given image quality ( for some subjective measure of quality)?

reply


Offtopic grammar peeve: You probably mean "This _raises_ the question". Begging the question is rather different.

reply


"Begs the question" is widely understood to mean the same thing as "raises the question" in common usage, and complaining about it is one of the sillier prescriptivist hills to die on.

The older meaning is obscure, largely redundant, and doesn't really make any sense etymologically, so it's not really surprising that the newer meaning caught on.

(And since we're being pedantic, it's got nothing to do with grammar.)

reply


Thanks, unfortunately it's too late for me to edit.

reply


Whatever codec is hardware accelerated on the device you're playing it back on.

reply


In terms of CPU cycles raw video is best.

In realistic cases something like Lagarith was traditionally worthwhile simply because you couldn't read raw video from disk fast enough. I don't know whether that's still true in the age of SSDs.

reply


You don't need SSDs. Raw 720p video at 24 bpp and 24 fps is 66 MB/sec, which a 5-year-old 7200 RPM HDD could serve.

reply


66MB/s consistently is pushing it, and resolution, bpp and fps can all go substantially higher than the numbers you gave. More to the point, realistic systems could handle much higher resolutions (wherever the limit for that system was) using Lagarith than in raw.

reply


What does "Decode It Like It's 1999" mean? Thanks.

reply


It's a reference to the Prince song "1999" and the fact that it's using MPEG 1 video encoding that was available in 1999.

reply


He's probably referring to the codecs that JSMpeg decodes. Both of them are from around then.

reply


I notice that the demo video stops when I switch tabs. Is this by design or by accident? Can I use JSMpeg but have it play in the background? Another thing; can I have video controls?

PS: That video has a very late nineties, early double-ohs feel to it indeed. Good choice of video :)

reply


Yeah. From the docs:

> pauseWhenHidden – whether to pause playback when the tab is inactive. Default true. Note that browsers usually throttle JS in inactive tabs anyway.

reply


Supposedly, Chrome doesn't throttle background tabs where audio is playing.

reply


JS hack idea! Play a silent sound to force Chrome to not throttle your page when it's not primary.

reply


Please don't.

Also, Chrome puts a little speaker icon on the tab, so users might notice.

reply


Browsers (like Chrome throttle) the JS execution of background tabs drastically which would probably make the MPEG decode impossible.

They probably stop the video as a workaround.

reply


Worth noting that Chrome won't throttle a tab that has audio playing.

reply


A stack that you can understand from top to bottom.

Love it

reply


How power efficient is this? Just curious because iOS was mentioned as a target.

reply


This stutters a bit on my 2009 Macbook. If I weren't plugged in it'd probably kill my battery really fast.

It's a nice hack to get this kind of video on the iPhone, but somehow I feel that for decoding video JS is a bit high on the stack.

reply


sounds like the internet archive would love something like this.

reply


VLC is working on a JS port. https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13113529

reply


main problem I see are bandwidth requirements to keep a decent quality. That said, very interesting project and well executed.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: