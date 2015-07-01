Particularly, I once needed to stream video from a UAV to multiple tablets and phones on a local network to allow collaborative annotations. Since it was a disaster response system there was no depending on external services, which at the time put WebRTC out of the picture (all of the easy to use implementations required internet access to use existing signaling services).
We ended up using MJPEG and then later a JavaScript implementation of a MPEG-1 decoder. This library certainly would have made my life a little easier at the time!
reply
See: https://github.com/cjb/serverless-webrtc
That's a good rough demo of how WebRTC connections can still be established with the ask/offers being conveyed out-of-band.
To make it a little more friendly for tablets (and to accomplish before messages expire) I'd think QR codes would be a reasonable way of passing the data without depending on an external service.
There could also be some extraneous information that can be stripped to save on the amount of data you pass between peers so that the QR code isn't excessively gross (see: https://webrtchacks.com/the-minimum-viable-sdp/)
If you're interested in this sorta thing, try taking a look at Broadway JS: https://github.com/mbebenita/Broadway
Here's a simple demo page they have setup: http://mbebenita.github.io/Broadway/foxDemo.html
Its entirely possible to use WebSockets to stream H264 to a browser and decode using broadway, and the performance is pretty good, even on mobile.
Thor has been merged with Xiph's Dalaa into IETF's NETVC effort, and both Cisco and Xiph are backing this.
NETVC is a next generation codec designed to replace H264, H265, and all future MPEG codecs with a system that is not user- and developer-hostile wrt licensing lock-in via (possibly invalid) patents.
I recently worked on a personal project which had to play back .webm files, and I used a similar utility:
https://github.com/brion/ogv.js/
It decodes .webm files and plays them in the web. I believe it's also used by Wikipedia to play bag Ogg files.
We had a ridiculous amount of assets(mostly animations) that had to be compressed, because one of the sales representatives noticed, that it's impossible to play any of the games if you're connected to a 2G network.
Eventually we didn't go with this solution, because it considerably reduced battery life and made the devices heat up too much.
http://phoboslab.org/log/2015/07/play-gta-v-in-your-browser-...
The older meaning is obscure, largely redundant, and doesn't really make any sense etymologically, so it's not really surprising that the newer meaning caught on.
(And since we're being pedantic, it's got nothing to do with grammar.)
In realistic cases something like Lagarith was traditionally worthwhile simply because you couldn't read raw video from disk fast enough. I don't know whether that's still true in the age of SSDs.
Love it
PS: That video has a very late nineties, early double-ohs feel to it indeed. Good choice of video :)
> pauseWhenHidden – whether to pause playback when the tab is inactive. Default true. Note that browsers usually throttle JS in inactive tabs anyway.
Also, Chrome puts a little speaker icon on the tab, so users might notice.
They probably stop the video as a workaround.
It's a nice hack to get this kind of video on the iPhone, but somehow I feel that for decoding video JS is a bit high on the stack.
Particularly, I once needed to stream video from a UAV to multiple tablets and phones on a local network to allow collaborative annotations. Since it was a disaster response system there was no depending on external services, which at the time put WebRTC out of the picture (all of the easy to use implementations required internet access to use existing signaling services).
We ended up using MJPEG and then later a JavaScript implementation of a MPEG-1 decoder. This library certainly would have made my life a little easier at the time!
reply