One possibility was that the optical disk lasers on early Wii units had issues reading dual-layer disks like Super Smash Bros Brawl, causing disk read errors. Nintendo's official laser cleaner disk helped to some degree, and (if I recall correctly) the power of the laser could be increased with software modifications to help.
