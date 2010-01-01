Ask HN: Bettermet Raises Fees – are you leaving?

Just got this email from betterment telling me they are raising my fees 67% - will you leave? Any better options? "Since we launched Betterment in 2010, we have worked every day to empower investors like you to do what's best for you and your money, so you can live better. I hope that you feel we've been living up to that aspiration. Customers have told us that they want direct access to Betterment's financial experts. So today, we're introducing new plans that allow customers to choose how they prefer to receive financial advice from Betterment: Digital, Plus, and Premium. You are currently on the Digital plan, which will offer the same great service you've enjoyed with Betterment to date. Plus and Premium plans include direct access to our team of CFP® professionals and licensed financial experts, who will actively monitor your accounts to help you confidently reach your financial goals. If you're interested in learning more about the new plans, you can read about them on our Resource Center. Each plan will cost a simple, flat rate. Starting June 1, your Digital plan will be 0.25% per year of your average balance. In addition, we're eliminating our monthly minimum fee, and eliminating our fees on all balances above $2 million. Furthermore, all plans are backed by our new Satisfaction Guarantee..."